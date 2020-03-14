Coronavirus: Second death in Republic as 39 new cases confirmed

A male patient has become second Covid-19 death in the Republic as 39 new cases have been confirmed bringing the total number of cases to 129.

The new cases include 29 males and 10 females. There are 21 in the east of the country, 13 in the South, three in the North West and two in the west of Ireland.

There were five new positive cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 34 and the total on the island to 163.

Meanwhile Ireland and Britain have been added to the United States’ travel ban, with the restrictions taking effect from 4 am Tuesday morning (midnight US time).

Speaking in the White House, vice-president Mike Pence announced the decision to expand the list, after US president Donald Trump implied at a press conference on Friday that he could do so.

Mr Trump also confirmed that he had been tested for the coronavirus, as he took to the podium at the White House press room in Washington.

Under the restrictions, American citizens, green card holders and others are still allowed to return home to the US — but will be funnelled to 13 airports and be subjected to health screenings and quarantine orders, according to reports.

Acting Homeland Security Chief Chad Wolf said the president had “made the decision due to the rising number of cases in the UK to apply these restrictions to both the UK and Ireland, so as we move forward again, these restrictions bar travel for certain foreign nationals who have been present in the UK or Ireland in the past 14 days.”

US President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters during a press briefing about coronavirus . Photograph Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

He added: “to be clear, the president’s proclamation and these travel restrictions do not apply to US citizens.”

Meanwhile the Irish Government is advising against all non-essential travel to Czech Republic, Cyprus, Denmark, Malta, Poland, Slovakia, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said.

Earlier Minister from the North and the South of Ireland met in Armagh on Saturday. Northern Ireland for the moment will continue to diverge from the Republic on how to address the coronavirus emergency, it became clear after the meeting .

While the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who also attended the meeting, said coronavirus “did not recognise borders” the DUP First Minister Arlene Foster and the Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill held to opposing views on whether schools, universities and childcare facilities should be closed in Northern Ireland, as happened in the South.

Mr Varadkar said it was inevitable there would be differences in approach to tackling the crisis between the North and South. “But the differences that exist are mostly around timing,” he added.

“What there isn’t any difference about is our common objective, which is to slow down this virus in its tracks and push it back as much as possible and limit the harm to human health and human life.”

There have been 90 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic and 29 in Northern Ireland.

And as the response in the North appeared to be breaking down politically along Orange and Green lines Ms Foster spoke about taking a “phased and proportionate” response to Covid-19.

In the North Sinn Fein and the SDLP have called for school closures, as has the Catholic primate Archbishop Eamon Martin, while the DUP and the Ulster Unionist Party argue it is not yet the time for such action.

After the meeting of North-South Ministers in Armagh on Saturday afternoon Ms Foster said that she would continue to take the advice of the North’s chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride, who unlike his counterpart in the South Dr Tony Holohan has counselled against the immediate closure of schools and colleges.

Ms Foster also referred to how the British chief scientific officer said that politicians “must take the right decision at the right time to ensure that we have the right impact”. She added that “calm and mature leadership” was required at this “challenging time”.

She made clear however that in due course, without mentioning a date, that schools and colleges would close. “We will be taking that action when it is the right thing to do in terms of what is happening in Northern Ireland,” she said, while adding that there was “great cooperation” between the North and South.

“There isn’t a difference. It is about the timing of when the interventions take place,” she said.

In Britain, the government is expected to introduce emergency laws next week to ban mass gatherings in an attempt to curb the coronavirus outbreak, an escalation of its crisis plan that critics had said was too relaxed.

Stringent measures

British prime minister Boris Johnson has so far resisted pressure to take some of the stringent measures adopted by other European countries to slow the spread of the virus.

“We have drafted emergency legislation to give the government the powers it needs to deal with coronavirus, including powers to stop mass gatherings and compensate organisations,” a government source said.

Health authorities in England announced on Saturday a further 10 deaths caused by coronavirus, almost doubling the number of fatalities in Britain since Friday.

– Additional reporting: Agencies