Coronavirus search: How is Covid-19 spreading in your locality?

The electoral area of Letterkenny in Co Donegal has the highest 14-day incidence rate of coronavirus in the State, as rates in the Border county continue to remain significantly higher than the national average.

The 14-day rate per 100,000 population is a useful measure of how the virus is spreading, and the figures for the rate in each 166 local electoral area are regularly updated on the Government’s Covid-19 data hub.

Letterkenny has a 14-day incidence of 288.7, having fallen from above 300 a week ago. The latest figures show the 14-day incidence rate of the disease up to November 30th.

Nationally the incidence rate of the virus stands at 87 cases per 100,000 population, and following the six week lockdown the country has one of the lowest rates of Covid-19 in Europe.

Carndonagh local electoral area in Co Donegal, currently has the second highest incidence rate at 271.2.

Dundalk-Carlingford in Co Louth, has the third highest rate (257.8), followed by two Donegal electoral areas of Milford (254.2) and Buncrana (250.4).

Of the 10 local electoral areas with the highest rates of Covid-19, five are located in Co Donegal. The others are Cork City South local electoral area (243.1), Claremorris in Co Mayo (232.1), and Piltown (215.5) and Callan-Thomastown (201.1) in Kilkenny.

Other areas with high rates of coronavirus included; Adare-Rathkeale, Co Limerick, which recorded a 14-day incidence of 198.5, Dundalk South in Co Louth (194.2), Longford (174.5), Drogheda Rural, Co Louth (167.8), and Laytown-Bettystown, Co Meath (164.1).

Dublin

In Dublin, Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart, in the west of the county, had the highest incidence rate at 167.1. Throughout the pandemic data has shown higher rates of Covid-19 in the north and west of the capital, with lower rates in south Dublin.

Ballymun-Finglas local electoral area had the second highest incidence (150.9), followed by the North East Inner City (141.5).

Glencullen-Sandyford local electoral area in south Dublin had the lowest incidence in the capital at 49.2 cases per 100,000 population.

Blackrock had the second lowest incidence at 62.3, followed by the Rush-Lusk local electoral area at 63.4.

Seventeen local electoral areas recorded less than five confirmed Covid-19 cases in the 14-day period, including: Connemara, Co Galway; Dungarvan, Co Waterford; Westport, Co Mayo; Bantry West, Co Cork; Ballymahon, Co Longford; Ballinamore, Co Leitrim; and Cahir, Co Tipperary.

Search the table with this story to see how your area is coping with Covid-19. If you are reading this on The Irish Times app and can’t see the searchable table, go here.