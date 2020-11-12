Coronavirus search: How is Covid-19 spreading in your locality?

Buncrana in Co Donegal continues to have the highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the State, running at almost four times the national average.

The latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) for the two weeks from October 27th to November 9th examines the number of people infected per 100,000 of population by area, giving a better understanding of the rate of transmission than straight case numbers.

Buncrana recorded a rate of 536.5 cases per 100,000, down from almost 595 on November 2nd. The second highest rate was also in Co Donegal, in Letterkenny, which had a rate of 409.5 cases per 100,000.

The national rate has been decreasing gradually since the move to tighter restrictions and stood at 135 as of Thursday, down from a peak of 310.

Speaking on Thursday, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan highlighted Donegal as he said not every part of the State has experienced the same reduction in cases since the latest lockdown began.

Zero rate

Four electoral areas - Lismore in Co Waterford, Ballinamore in Co Leitrim, Corca Dhuibhne in Co Kerry and ManorHamilton in Co Leitrim - each recorded fewer than five cases of Covid-19, resulting in a 14-day incidence rate of 0.

In Dublin, the local electoral areas with the highest incidence rates were Tallaght South (310.2), Swords (288.1) and Ballymun-Finglas (272.2).

On the lower end of the scale in the capital were Killiney-Shankill (47.3), Blackrock (68.2) and Dundrum with (69.4).

Electoral areas that recorded some of the lowest 14-day incidence rates included Rosslare in Co Wexford (32.5), Carrickmacross-Castleblayney in Co Monaghan (32.7) and Baltinglass in Co Wicklow (34.4).

Meanwhile, other areas with high rates included Listowel in Co Kerry (404.5), Newcastle West in Co Limerick (331.9) and Cardonagh in Co Donegal (312.4).

The data is recorded according to local electoral areas of which there are 31 in Dublin and a total of 166 nationally.

By county, Donegal recorded the highest 14-day incidence between October 29th and November 11th at 281 per 100,000. This was followed by Limerick with 197.5, Roscommon at 172 and Westmeath at 167.8.

The counties with the lowest rates were Wexford with 49.4, Leitrim at 53.1, Wicklow at 72.3 and Kildare, which had an incidence rate of 93.9.

Search the table with this story to see how your area is coping with Covid-19. If you are reading this on The Irish Times app and can’t see the searchable table, go here.