Coronavirus search: How is Covid-19 spreading in your locality?

The 14-day incidence rate of coronavirus varies widely across the State. While some areas such as Laytown-Bettystown in Co Meath have had very few cases in others the virus has spread rapidly.

The 14-day rate per 100,000 population is a useful measure of how the virus is spreading and data has been made available by authorities showing that rate in each 166 local electoral areas.

The latest data examines the 14 days between September 22nd and October 5th.

Lifford/Stranorlar in Co Donegal remains the national “hotspot” for Covid-19, with a 14-day incidence of 602.6 cases per 100,000 people, according to the figures.

This is more than five times the national average of 116.4, figures published on the Government’s data hub show.

Granard in Co Longford has the second-highest incidence nationally, at 384.1, while Monaghan local electoral area ranks third, at 317.3. Kimmage/Rathmines has the highest incidence in Dublin, at 306.1, and the fourth-highest figure nationally.

Other areas outside Dublin with high levels of the virus – an incidence above 200 – include Buncrana in Co Donegal, Kilrush in Co Clare, Boyle in Co Roscommon, Carrickmacross in Co Monaghan, Galway City Central, Ennis, Cork City South-Central and Bray East in Co Wicklow.

In the capital, Ballyfermot/Drimnagh, Ongar, Dublin North Inner City and Swords also have incidences over 200.

Piltown in Co Kilkenny, Kanturk, Co Cork, Manorhamilton Co Leitrim and Castlebar, Co Mayo join Laytown-Bettystown on the list of areas that have fewer than five cases per 100,000 population over the 14 days.

Search the table with this story to see how your area is copying with Covid-19.