Coronavirus search: How is Covid-19 spreading in your area?

The Blanchardstown and Mulhuddart areas of Dublin have recorded the highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the latest official data.

According to the statistics published on Thursday, the national 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people has fallen from 455 to 316 since last week, a decline of almost one-third (30 per cent).

It is also a considerable reduction from the previous figure of 721. However, Blanchardstown and Mulhuddart recorded a rate of 756.2, more than twice the latest national average, among a population of 35,307.

The data is published on the Government’s Covid-19 Data Hub every Thursday night. Here, we put the figures in a searchable table so you can check your area and compare it to other local electoral areas in the Republic. If you are reading this on The Irish Times app, go here to search.

The other of the top five highest incidence rates were in: Enniscorthy, Co Wexford (755.9); Monaghan (753.5); Ballymun and Finglas, Dublin (736.2); and Castlebar, Co May (700.2).

The Carrickmacross-Castleblayney local electoral area in Co Monaghan, which had the highest Covid-19 infection rate recorded in last week’s data, had fallen slightly to sixth position on the table. However, its rate remains high at 685.8.

Infection rate

The rate of infection, as opposed to the numbers of individual cases, was highest in much of Dublin with the county accounting for half of the top 10 worst areas – Palmerstown, Fonthill, the north inner city and Lucan also featured highly in the overall list of 166 geographical areas.

In last week’s data, the Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart local electoral area had the fourth highest rate of infection at 1005.5.

There is further good news for Belmullet, Co Mayo. Recently hit by a surge of cases, the latest figures show its 14-day incidence rate to be at 285.7, below the national average. After Christmas the area reached a rate of 6,031 per 100,000.

The safest place in the country, with a rate of just 64.7 cases was Killaloe, Co Clare. Low rates were also found in: Kenmare, Co Kerry (75.8); Newcastle West, Co Limerick (76.6); Athlone (85.1); and Listowell, Co Kerry (90.7).