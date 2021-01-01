Coronavirus search: How has Covid-19 spread in your area in December?

The electoral area of New Ross, Co Wexford continues to have the highest 14-day incidence rate of coronavirus cases in the State, and is more than three times the national rate.

The latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) examines the 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate between December 15th and 28th in each of the 166 electoral areas.

The latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) examines the 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate between December 15th and 28th in each of the 166 electoral areas.

It is published on the Government's Covid-19 Data Hub every Thursday night. Here, we put the figures in a searchable table so you can check your area and compare it to other local electoral areas in the Republic.

The electoral area of New Ross has an incidence rate of 998.6 cases per 100,000 population, more than four times the national incidence rate of 245.6.

The town also had the highest 14-day incidence rate in the State last week at 659.7 cases per 100,000 people.

The Ballybay-Clones electoral area in Co Monaghan has the second highest rate in the country at 707, followed by Buncrana, Co Donegal (679.6), Kenmare, Co Kerry (670.3) and Adare-Rathkeale, Co Limerick (660.4).

Two electoral areas - Lismore, Co Waterford and Cahir, Co Tipperary - have 14-day incidence rates of 0, with less than five cases recorded in both places.

Carrickmacross-Castyleblayney in Co Monaghan (32.7) and Granard, Co Longford (46.8) are also among the electoral areas with the lowest 14-day incidence rates.

Kimmage-Rathmines has the highest 14-day incidence rate of coronavirus in Dublin at 424.3 cases per 100,000 population, followed by Ongar at 399.1, Tallaght Central at 395.7 and Clondalkin at 365.4. Balbriggan has the lowest rate in Dublin at 194.1 along with Tallaght South (197.4) and Killiney-Shankill (202.2).