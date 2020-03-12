Coronavirus: Schools, colleges, public facilities in Ireland set to shut

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is expected to make a significant announcement on coronavirus in the next hour.

Mr Varadkar is expected to address the media in Washington DC, where he is on the St Patrick’s Day visit to the United States.

It is expected that the announcement will involve the closure of schools and colleges and other public facilities and include an appeal to businesses to facilitate remote working where possible.

Restrictions on public transport are also likely, it is believed.

It is expected that the announcement will amount to a general shutdown.

Meanwhile, Dublin’s Mater Hospital has announced it is limiting activity at the hospital to essential services only from Thursday.

The announcement comes a day after the first death from coronavirus was recorded in Ireland.

In a statement on Thursday, the hospital said all outpatient appointments and elective surgeries would be “limited to essential services only until further notice”.

It said: “The Mater regrets the impact that this will have on our patients but these new arrangements are necessary in order to deal with the impact of Covid-19.”

Patients whose appointments are being deferred will be contacted by phone, the hospital said, adding that every effort is being made to manage and control the spread of coronavirus.

“Our staff across every part of the hospital are carrying out trojan work around the clock to deal with the virus, care for those infected and to protect and care for other patients in the hospital,” it said.

Visitor restrictions remain in place at the hospital. The only visitors allowed are those visiting patients in critical care, vulnerable young adults, or those whose loved ones are receiving end of life care, the hospital said. No children are permitted to visit the hospital.

Limit interactions

The public has been told to limit its social interactions and stop shaking hands with others as part of enhanced containment measures following the first death of a coronavirus patient in Ireland.

The elderly woman had an underlying condition which was terminal, and died on Wednesday at Naas General Hospital.

“The death took place in the last 24 hours. The diagnosis was part of the certification of the death of the individual,” chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said on Wednesday night, appearing to indicate the disease was identified only on the death of the patient.

A number of other patients in hospital with the disease are understood to be seriously ill.

The National Public Health Emergency Team said on Wednesday evening that containment measures would now be enhanced. It asked members of the public to “consider how to limit your social interactions” and to “avoid indoor, crowded spaces”, shaking hands and “close personal contact”.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) for the first time yesterday labelled the coronavirus a pandemic, adding that Italy and Iran were on the frontline of the disease and other countries would soon join them.

US president Donald Trump has meanwhile announced a 30-day ban on all non-US travellers entering America from Europe, with some exceptions, in a dramatic escalation of the US response to the coronavirus.

In an address to the nation on Wednesday night, Mr Trump announced the ban, specifying that it did not apply to Britain. But guidance issued by the US department of homeland security suggested that the ban only applies to countries in the Schengen zone – the European borderless free travel area.

This means that Ireland – as well as Romania, Bulgaria and Britain – are not included in the ban as they are not members of Schengen. Other non-EU countries that are in Schengen, including Switzerland and Iceland, are covered by the 30-day ban.

There are more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, and 4,291 people have died, the WHO said, with the numbers expected to climb.

Italy has said all stores except pharmacies and food outlets will be closed in response to its coronavirus outbreak.

Denmark announced last night it was closing all state schools and requiring public employees besides emergency workers to stay home as it struggles to contain the virus. The move came after cases in the Nordic country spiked at over 500, marking a 10-fold increase within just three days.

There are now 43 confirmed cases of the virus in the Republic, with another 18 in Northern Ireland.