Coronavirus: Restrictions set to be extended but partial lifting may be possible next month

The Government is expected to announce an extension of the Covid-19 restrictions on commercial and social life on Friday, but is expected to indicate that a partial lifting of the strict regime could take place next month if the rate of infections continue to fall.

The restrictions are to stay in place for at least the next two weeks, with several senior sources expecting that they will remain until the May bank holiday weekend.

The move is likely to be announced on Friday afternoon after a meeting of senior public health officials. Minister for Health Simon Harris is then expected to sign an extension of the Garda powers to enforce the lockdown.

While the focus remains on maintaining the restrictions of recent weeks in order to continue the suppression of the virus, senior officials have begun to work on plans for a “phased” exit from the lockdown.

However, senior sources stress that even when the easing of the restrictions comes, it will only be partial and gradual.

Priorities are expected to include reopening some retail businesses, construction and schools – possibly for only part of the week initially.

Speaking at a Government press briefing on Friday morning, Liz Cavanan from the Department of An Taoiseach said the Court Services is piloting technology that will allow full court hearings to be held remotely once the new legal term begins after Easter.

At the daily briefing from the Government press centre, it was disclosed that until now remote hearings using video links have been used for the most urgent cases.

Some 570 employers have not disclosed their bank details to Revenue, the breifign also heard resulting in employees missing out on €2.19 million in top-up payments.

Ms Canavan said that this has been an issue with a minority of employers cince the beginning who have no yet registered with the Revenue On-Line Service (ROS).

The briefing also warned about a contact tracing scam where people receive a text purporting to come from health authorities, identifying the person as a contact for a person diagnosed with Covid-19.

Ms Canavan reiterated the Government message to ask people to stay at home this Easter and not to take “unnecessary journeys” to holiday homes.

Dr Cillian De Gascun, chairperson of the coronavirus expert advisory group, has warned against complacency about the dangers of Covid-19 because “given the opportunity this virus will run rampant.”

Dr De Gascun told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland “we are not going to return to a normal state of affairs” soon.

Over the next five to seven days he hopes the testing situation will increase dramatically as additional laboratory capacity comes on stream.

“We have a long way to go” but officials are keen to reduce restrictions before too long so people can return to some level of normality as soon as possible, he said.

When that time comes restrictions would reduce in “reverse order” whereby movement and retail would be looked at first.

Testing and contact tracing in real time - between 24 and 48 hours - is needed to fully contain the disease, he added.

Crossroads

Additional laboratory capacity will come on board this weekend and will increase dramatically over the next seven to 10 days. Dr De Gascun acknowledged that some people in the community are currently waiting up to 14 days for results which is not acceptable.

Different supply chains have been looked at for the reagents which have been in short supply to ensure greater resilience for the testing process, he said.

Dr De Gascun pointed out that a “huge cohort” of the population are still susceptible to the virus and that there is no cure yet.

Infectious disease specialist Professor Sam McConkey said the government is now at a crossroads and is faced with two decisions on treating Covid-19.

The first option is to continue efforts to flatten the curve over a period of six to nine months, he told Newstalk Breakfast.

The second choice is “more severe” and would entail a “short, sharp response” to try to prevent the spread of the virus entirely. Such a move would require 32 county involvment, he said.

This was what South Korea and New Zealand were doing and because Ireland is an island it was an approach that could work here, he explained.

For the more aggressive option to work there would need to be more frequent and quicker testing with results within hours and contact tracing in a speedier fashion too.

“It would be challenging. It would mean restricting travel and quarantining people coming into the country.”

‘Short, sharp’

This would have to be a political choice and the government would have to weigh up the economic and social costs.

“I feel it has to be a national decision, we would have to get Northern Ireland to go with us on this journey. It would have to be an all island approach. It needs national discussion and involve all the parties in Northern Ireland.”

There are cost benefits with each option, but the ‘short, sharp’ option might require using GPS apps, the willingness of people for their spatial data to be monitored and might require changes in the law, he warned.

Meanwhile, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said the government may need limited access to the new European Union Covid-19 rescue package to help fund the wage subsidy scheme and support companies in difficulty.

Mr Donohoe told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that he is resolutely confident the country “can create a new economy” and create new services to recover and move forward, but he cautioned, “we have a journey ahead of us.”

The new welfare supports will be monitored and may need to be strengthened to aid the recovery as 200,000 workers access the wage subsidy scheme.

“If they need to be changed we will do so.”

Mr Donohoe said the deal reached with EU finance ministers on Thursday night has three different elements.

The first is to make loans available to countries in major difficulty to help their healthcare ability to respond to Covid-19; secondly, there is a company plan - to use European Investment Bank to make money available to companies at low interest rates to respond to Covid-19; and a third plan for workers to help companies pay for wage subsidy schemes.

Wage subsidy schemes

The Minister said it was possible that Ireland would need to access funds from the European Investment Bank to help fund companies and will consider whether to access the programme to help fund wage subsidy schemes.

It is hoped that Ireland will not need to use the fund from the European Stability Mechanism, he added.

Earlier on the same programme Alan Ahearne, professor of economics at NUI Galway said the €500 billion rescue package was a positive outcome, but warned that the figure needed is likely to increase.

Prof Aherne said that as it stands Ireland will not need to borrow from the European Stability Mechanism’s new low-cost loan fund, as the European Central Banks keeps borrowing costs close to zero.

He said he is “cautiously optimistic” the recovery will be “much, much quicker than a usual recession” given the welfare supports that have been put in place.