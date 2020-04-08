Coronavirus restrictions set to be extended as citizens warned against ‘social sabotage’ at Easter

Minister for Health Simon Harris has said that “it would not be a wise thing” to expect public health restrictions to lift after this weekend.

“If we take the foot of the pedal, the progress we’ve made would be reversed,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

Mr Harris said he did not want to see what had happened in other countries. “If we don’t make more progress we’re going to find ourselves in a difficult situation. We need to reduce the rate of growth.”

The country cannot be “normal” this bank holiday weekend, he warned.

“Life is unusual at the moment, the alternative is so much worse, that we cannot save the lives we want.”

The Minister said that the new powers for gardaí that he signed into law on Tuesday night will be used “sparingly” and they were just for the period of the holiday weekend.

However, he acknowledged that if necessary he would make the decision to extend the powers.

Mr Harris paid tribute to the people of Ireland for the great response in following the “very important” public health guidelines. He said he envisaged that Irish people will follow the advice and stay home this weekend.

However, if someone does leave their home gardai will remind them of the guidelines and ask them to return home. Fines will be imposed in “exceptional circumstances,” he said.

‘Social sabotage’

Co Clare doctor (and former Independent TD) Michael Harty has said that anyone who travels to their holiday home this weekend is committing “social sabotage.”

People who don’t have symptoms can still spread the virus and have a devastating impact on others he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“You should not travel, you could carry the virus into a community that doesn’t have it.

“Don’t be selfish this weekend.”

Dr Harty said that visitors will be welcomed with open arms once the pandemic is over.

New regulations

On Tuesday night, Mr Harris signed into law new regulations granting gardaí sweeping powers to enforce restrictions on public movement due to Covid-19.

Mr Harris signed the regulations hours after a Cabinet meeting where divisions emerged over the new laws which are needed to allow An Garda Síochána arrest people who are not complying with Government restrictions.

It comes as the National Public Health Emergency Team appealed to the public not to engage in unnecessary travel over Easter. With the Covid-19 death toll rising to a record daily high of 36 on Tuesday, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan called on people to “stay the course” and commit to the continuing implementation of the restrictions on movement.

The measures are unlikely to be loosened significantly for another three or four weeks, until testing and contact tracing are ramped up so that suspected cases can be identified quickly, the public health emergency team indicated.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Prime Time, Mr Harris said it was important the gardaí have the new powers “in their back pocket” as a reserve should they need it.

‘Lengthy’

However, during a “lengthy” Cabinet discussion, sources said some Ministers expressed concerns about the new regulation potentially “going a step too far”.

The regulations are required for the coming into effect of powers contained in the Emergency Measures in the Public Interest (Covid-19) Act 2020, which recently completed its passage through the Dáil and the Seanad.

The law allows that a person who refuses to comply with an instruction of a garda who is seeking to impose social distancing rules, is guilty of an offence that can lead to a prison sentence of up to six months.

“A number of Ministers spoke in favour of the regulations being signed, saying that gardaí need the power to be able to enforce these measures should it come to that,” said a senior source.

“But some at the Cabinet are worried because this is a totally new approach; these are ground-breaking rules. So some are fairly uncomfortable and worried it is a step too far.”

Ministers have privately expressed concerns that the longer the restrictions are in place, the harder they will become to police.

There have now been 210 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic. The public health emergency team also reported 345 new confirmed cases on Monday. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 5,709.