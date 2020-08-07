Coronavirus: Restrictions in Kildare, Laois and Offaly recommended by NPHET

The State’s public health team has recommended new regional restrictions in Kildare, Laois and Offaly for two weeks following a large increase in Covid-19 cases in the counties.

Cafes, restaurants and pubs will close as well as cinemas, theatres and museums. There will be no sporting events or matches. Gyms will also have to close.

Senior sources has confirmed to the Irish Times that the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) have recommended that from midnight tonight people in those areas will only be allowed travel within their own county unless it is for work or medical appointments, or for family reasons. There will also be an exemption for those who need to travel for farming reasons. Indoor gatherings will be restricted to six people.

The Cabinet is currently meeting in an incorporeal format to discuss the move and a press conference is expected after 6pm today. Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly was first briefed by the acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn before they informed the Taoiseach Micheál Martin of the plans in Government buildings this afternoon.

Two-hundred-and-twenty-six cases of coronavirus have been identified in the three counties in the past 14 days – almost half the national total recorded over the period – with many cases linked to food processing plants in the region. A further 60 provisional cases are expected to be confirmed later on Friday.

In a statement on Thursday night, a spokeswoman for O’Brien’s Fine Foods in Timahoe, Co Kildare confirmed that 80 of its employees had tested positive for the virus and testing continues on dozens more.

Meanwhile, Timahoe GAA club in Co Laois shut down all activity after a small outbreak of the disease among players. The club was forced to abandon an intermediate match on Thursday evening after two hurling players tested positive for coronavirus. It is understood one of the players works for The Kildare Chilling Company meat plant in Kildare town. It is the second GAA club in the Midlands to suspend all activity over Covid-19 within days of each other amid the meat factory clusters. Ballinabrackey GAA club in Co Meath confirmed one positive case among its players.