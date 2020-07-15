Coronavirus: Pubs to stay closed until August 10th amid new push on face masks

The wearing of face coverings is expected to be made compulsory in shops and other indoor public spaces following a meeting of Cabinet on Wednesday.

It is understood the Cabinet has decided to roll back some previous easing of restrictions, and reduce the number of people currently allowed to gather together indoors.

A move to the fourth and final phase of the plan to ease coronavirus restrictions will not now take place on July 20th, sources said.

This would mean that pubs which do not serve a “substantial meal” to customers would have to remain closed until August 10th.

The current guidance advising against non-essential overseas travel is due to be extended.

The Cabinet is expected to also delay extending the number of people permitted to gather together.

Gatherings of up to 100 people indoors, and 500 people outdoors would have been permitted under phase four.

However, it is likely this will now remain at current levels of 50 people indoors and 200 people outdoors, sources said.

Regulations requiring people to wear face coverings on public transport came into force on Monday, with fines of up to €2,500, or six months’ imprisonment, for those who fail to comply.

Speaking earlier in the week, acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) were “concerned” over the recent increase in new cases.

Public health officials have also expressed significant concern around new clusters associated with private house parties, since people were permitted to have larger gatherings indoors.

The union representing retail workers called earlier on Wednesday for the introduction of compulsory face coverings for customers in shops and supermarkets.

The Mandate trade union said an agreed protocol drawn up in consultation with Government should be put in place for the mandatory wearing of face coverings.

Mandate general secretary John Douglas said it was “ imperative we act collectively to ascertain the exact high level of risk posed to shop workers in Ireland by the spread of coronavirus, as well as acting swiftly to ensure mandatory face covering measures are implemented and compliance ensured for the protection of shop workers health”.

He said “any agreed measures should look at the inclusion of exemptions for health reasons, non-requirement circumstances such as working behind screens and what, if any, punitive measures are to be applied to non-compliance”.

“We are very clear that workers must be free from forcing public compliance on the wearing of face coverings and that employers must put in place measures to protect staff against abusive behaviour in that regard.”

Mr Douglas said the wearing of face coverings was not a substitute for alcohol- based hand washing and the continuing enforcement of social distancing measures.

“Rather, the wearing of face masks in shops and supermarkets will be an added protective measure taken to ensure we can keep retail workers as safe as possible. Wearing face coverings in shops and supermarkets should be seen as a reasonable mitigation against the unprecedented risk posed by the Coronavirus to those brave front line workers.”

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s minister for health is to recommend the mandatory wearing of face coverings in the region’s shops.

Robin Swann will table the recommendation to colleagues in the Stormont Executive urging them to approve the move. Additional reporting: PA