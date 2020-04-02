Coronavirus: President Higgins message to be broadcast on local radio stations

The Cabinet committee on Covid-19 will meet on Thursday almost a week after new restrictions on movement were announced last Friday.

The group, chaired by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, is assessing the impact of the measures announced by him in a television address to the nation.

People were told to stay at home in virtually all circumstances and all public and private gatherings have been banned for two weeks as part of the Government’s latest sweeping measures to tackle coronavirus.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney will lead a press briefing on Ireland’s community response to the Covid-19 crisis at 10am on Thursday.

At midday, meanwhile a special message recorded by President Michael D Higgins will be broadcast on local, regional and community radio stations, and is for publication in local and regional newspapers.

Main points

The Cabinet sub-committee meeting comes as another 14 patients – seven males and seven females – diagnosed with Covid-19 were on Wednesday reported to have died. Ten of the deaths were in the east and four in the south. Eight of the patients were reported as having underlying health conditions. There have now been 85 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic.

At noon today, Ireland’s independent, local and community radio stations will broadcast a message of support from President Higgins to communities around the country. — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) April 2, 2020

The National Public Health Emergency Team also reported 212 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, lower than in the two previous days. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 3,447.

From this week, contact tracing for all confirmed cases is to cover the period of 48 hours before symptoms show; this reflects increasing evidence of asymptomatic transmission of the virus. Contact tracing is also being expanded to embrace people with suspected Covid-19 who are waiting for tests, officials said.

Asked on Wednesday whether the number of cases being reported daily was lower because of reduced testing, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn acknowledged “at present we’re not carrying out as many tests as we would like” due to equipment shortages. “If we were, we’d pick up more people, but that doesn’t mean the picture in terms of patients hospitalised would be any different. They’re the figures we’re most interested in.”

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), meanwhile, has voiced deep concern about “the rapid escalation and global spread” of Covid-19 cases from the coronavirus, which has now reached 205 countries and territories.

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that his agency, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) backed debt relief to help developing countries cope with the pandemic’s social and economic consequences.

“In the past five weeks, there has been a near-exponential growth in the number of new cases and the number of deaths has more than doubled in the past week,” Mr Tedros told a virtual news conference in Geneva where the UN health organisation is based.

“In the next few days we will reach one million confirmed cases and 50,000 deaths worldwide,” he said.

The spread of the virus is having a severe impact on the world and Irish economy. Live register figures, published on Thursday, are expected to show a record 300,000 jump in the number of people claiming unemployment benefits as a result of the coronavirus-related shutdown.

The unprecedented monthly increase for March is expected to lift the seasonally-adjusted total to an all-time high of 482,000, according to a calculation by Goodbody Stockbrokers, which corresponds to roughly a fifth of the working population.

At the low point of the previous crash in 2012 there were about 470,000 claimants on the register.

As people with part-time work can claim benefits, the live register is not an accurate gauge of the unemployment rate but it does track movements in the labour market.