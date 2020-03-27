Coronavirus: People must stay at home, with limited exceptions, until Easter Sunday

The Government has announced further sweeping restrictions on social and commercial life tonight as it struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

From midnight tonight, the country is on lockdown, with people told to stay in their homes with only a limited number of reasons for which they can leave.

For the next two weeks, people must stay at home, with limited exceptions. People working in essential services will be allowed to travel to work and people will be allowed to leave home to shop for food or exercise within 2km of their homes. Otherwise people are being told to stay at home, with all travel beyond 2km from people’s homes.

Mr Varadkar was speaking in a televised press conference at Government Buildings with health minister Simon Harris and the chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan. It is the latest in a series of restrictions that the government has steadily introduced since the outbreak began. The aim is to slow the spread of the virus in order to allow hospitals to cope with an expected influx of patients.

Main points:

Everyone to stay at home in all circumstances (except essential services, shopping, medicines, care for relatives, brief exercise)

All public and private gatherings of any number of people banned

All non-essential shops closed.

All community centres closed.

Shielding or cocooning introduced to all over-70s

All visits to offshore islands banned.

No travel outside of 2km of your home (except reasons above), for any reason.



Meanwhile President of Ireland Michael D Higgins has signed into law the Emergency Measures in the Public Interest (Covid-19) Bill 2020.

It gives the Government extensive emergency powers to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and mitigate economic collapse.

News Digests Stay on top of the latest news SIGN UP HERE

The Bill prevents evictions of tenants, imposes a rent freeze, allows restaurants to become takeaways and provides for the rehiring of retired health care workers and former soldiers.

It also provides temporary income support schemes by contributing to wage costs to allow employers to continue paying their employees.

In a statement after signing the Bill into law the President expressed his sympathies to all those who have lost a family member or friend to Covid-19.

“As we enter a crucial period in our response to the Covid-19 pandemic, may I again express my sympathies to all those who have lost a family member or friend, and my best wishes to all those who have been infected by the virus, all those who have not had the opportunity to express their grief, or offer their care and visits to those they love.

“May I express, on behalf of the people of Ireland, our shared sense of sadness at the increase in the number of our people who have died as a result of the pandemic.

“Behind the statistics we will hear, or have read, that there are families grieving and people in distress because they cannot meet their loved ones.

“As we muster our resolve to be far more vigilant as we enter a most difficult phase of tackling the virus, it is appropriate for me to express my thanks to the Irish people for their response to the crisis, and urge them to stay the course and encourage others to do so,” he said.

He noted so many people are continuing to do their best “to keep us safe and to keep the country going, through their efforts in the health service, in public service bodies, in important social services, in shops and in pharmacies. It is appropriate that we, as a nation, thank them for their service by doing our bit, by complying with the HSE advice.

“Extraordinary and difficult measures have been necessary as we try to stem the tide of increasing infection. The effects of those measures will become visible in the coming weeks.

“The legislation is emergency legislation for a time of crisis. It is appropriate that it has time limits and leaves our constitutional rights in place.

“These are difficult times, but our difficulties will come to an end. Let us make sure that, through the decisions and actions we take at present, we ensure the health and safety of each other, all of us together.”