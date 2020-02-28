Coronavirus: People in close contact with Belfast patient identified

People who were in close contact with a woman who flew from northern Italy to Dublin and then travelled on to Northern Ireland before testing positive for coronavirus have been identified.

At a media briefing in Dublin on Friday, John Cuddihy, director of the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, said those people who came into contact with the patient on a plane and on public transport had been contacted and people who have not been contacted have no need to be concerned.

Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride would not confirm some reports yesterday that the patient travelled by public transport from Dublin to Northern Ireland.

However, the Enterprise train which services the Dublin to Belfast route was sanitised overnight as a “precautionary measure”.

“We’ve had no confirmation at this time that the person travelled by Enterprise, but both Iarnród Éireann and Translink undertook a sanitising clean of the Enterprise fleet as a “precautionary measure,” Irish Rail spokesman Barry Kenny said.

He said the company was “working internally on contingencies in the event of cases of Covid-19 in Ireland or on our services and in our workplaces” and said it would “engage and be guided by the relevant health and other government agencies – including the NTA and other transport operators - to inform decisions while the Covid-19 issue continues.”

Mr Kenny encouraged customers and staff to “also follow the guidance of the HSE at all times”.

The patient is the first known case of the virus on the island of Ireland as it spreads around the world causing thousands of deaths and concern that it may spiral out of control.

The Belfast patient is “receiving specialist care and Public Health Agency personnel are working rapidly to identify any contacts the patient had with the aim of preventing further spread”, Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency (PHA) said.

The patient flew from northern Italy to Dublin and then travelled on to Northern Ireland, it added. The sample from the patient has been sent to the UK for verification but it has been described at this stage as a “presumptive positive test for coronavirus”.

The announcement was made at a briefing by the agency in Belfast on Thursday evening.

The Department of Health’s chief medical officer Tony Holohan on Friday said it is “likely” that another case or cases would be imported into Ireland as the virus spread.