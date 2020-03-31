Coronavirus: Pensions will be available to collect for 90 days

People over 70-years-old who must cocoon and collect their pensions at post offices can nominate an agent to collect pension, the Government has said.

At the daily coronavirus briefing, the Government has confirmed the payments will remain valid in post office for 90 days.

The nominated person can download a form and it can be filled out if the older person cannot do this themselves. Banks will also facilitated nominated agents.

It has also been confirmed that shared bike scheme will continue to operate as they are regularly used by hospital and other essential service operators.

The Government is also working with embassies abroad to repatriate Irish people abroad. A number of new flights have been arranged from Australia to in addition to flight from Perth last week. The Government are also exploring options for Irish citizens in New Zealand.

Irish Water has postponed new tariffs for business during the crisis.

The department of An Taoiseach have confirmed a new coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, mobile app is being worked on by Department of Health and HSE as well as Government chief information office.

Domestic violence

Domestic violence is being closely monitored on a daily basis, Government says. Garda say that all victims will receive a personal call back within seven days or sooner.

Immediate family members can still attend burials and cremations as long as social isolation practices adhered to.

This applies to all funerals, including deaths associated with the virus. However, funerals should not exceed 10 persons at place of worship and graveside, though if space is very small further restrictions should apply.

The Chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group and a member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), Professor Philip Nolan has said that the next seven days will be crucial as an indication if the virus is being contained.

Prof Nolan said that looking the rate of increase over the last five days, it had fallen to around 15 per cent and this is a testament to how carefully people have observed the restrictions that have been introduced.

But it will not be enough to successfully contain the disease. Social distancing measures have had a very big impact – but the impact of measures taken last Friday will not be known for another seven days.

Prof Nolan said the experts do not know when the virus will peak, the objective is to suppress the virus so that the peak is very late and very low.

We will be living with the virus for quite some period of time and will have to adapt to this, he said. This is a long, slow battle against a new disease which was unknown prior to last December. “We will have to adapt to slow its progress.”

‘Good level of confidence’

On Newstalk Breakfast Prof Nolan said he had “a good level of confidence” in the matrix being used for testing. He acknowledged that not everyone who has the virus has been tested, but the figures to date give a good indication.

The situation was that between 20 per cent and 60 per cent of cases could go undetected because the symptoms are so mild, that was why it was important for everyone to take steps to self isolate. “That is the safe and correct thing to do.”

“The next seven days are crucial to show that we’re capable of containing the virus. Then we will know where to go next in containing that suppression.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Revenue Commissioners has urged employers to be careful when filling out applications for the Government’s coronavirus wage subsidy scheme.

Niall Cody told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland there were 26,000 employers in the scheme already, but hundreds had entered incorrect bank details.

This means Revenue is “sitting on money” that it wants to pay, he said.

On Monday €8 million was paid to the scheme and €9million will be paid today, Tuesday.

The purpose of the scheme is to support employers and leave them in a position so that when the recovery comes, they will still be a valid business, he said.

Public health doctor, Dr Gabriel Scally says Ireland’s geographical advantage is being squandered by the adoption of very different approaches to dealing with the disease. Potentially these differences between the North and the Republic are very serious, he says.

Nursing home and borders

The NPHET is also due to consider measures for nursing homes at its meeting on Tuesday.

Earlier, a HSE analysis showed there have been 22 outbreaks of coronavirus so far reported in nursing homes across the State.

In addition to those measures, extra checks on citizens returning to Ireland from abroad are under consideration by senior officials in the Department of Health to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that while Ireland would not be closing its borders, the National Public Health Emergency Team was considering further restrictions on inward-bound travellers.

A senior source said that the new restrictions could involve increased oversight and communication with individuals who have returned from overseas. “It might just be checking in on people to make sure they self-quarantine,” they said.