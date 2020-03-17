Coronavirus: Patients seeking advice from GPs will not face charges

Patients who ring GPs for advice on coronavirus will no longer be charged for their consultations under arrangements agreed with the Department of Health.

Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) president Padraig McGarry said the measures would “take the burden off patients.”

“We have been inundated with requests for tests, and certainly the Minister (for Health Simon Harris) has put in place supports to allow us to continue and give us financial support to not charge patients for the advice that we give on the phone,” he said. “And I think that will certainly take the burden off patients and in this regard.”

Mr McGarry said this applied to consultations in relation to Covid-19 testing.

Mr Harris said a massive number of tests will be carried out in the coming days and weeks and that the intention was to have 30 testing centres open.

He also said coronavirus will eventually become so prevalent that testing may stop in many countries but “we are nowhere near that point”.

News Digests Stay on top of the latest news SIGN UP HERE

The Minister said this was “a very different St Patrick’s Day for Irish people, pubs and bars and parades have closed, and at a time when we usually like to come together to celebrate our country we’re asking people to stay apart.

“That is something that’s very hard for us to do on a human level because we’re social creatures. But still I think our national day is also the day where we should remember what’s good about our country, and Ireland is always known for being resilient.”

He said the biggest concern was that some people might think the virus is something that will not affect them.

The HSE is launching a recruitment drive and Mr Harris said every graduate who wants one will now be offered an internship. He said it is a “call for Ireland” and said it was “all hands on deck.”

Meanwhile, the GAA’s director of communications has said Croke Park may not be the only of the organisation’s venues to be used by the HSE to provide coronavirus testing facilities.

Alan Milton told RTÉ’s News at One that cars carrying people coming for testing would arrive at Croke Park via Sackville Avenue in Ballybough.

He said people would be processed in the outer Cusack Stand car park before driving through a service tunnel where tests will be carried out before cars departed via St Joseph’s Avenue.

Mr Milton said that at no stage would people coming for tests leave their cars and that the GAA had discussed the plan with residents living near the stadium in an effort to provide reassurances. He said it would operate in a similar manner to a National Care Test (NCT) site.

“This is not a walk up facility. It is by appointment only. It has to be this way.”

He said Croke Park’s lay out lends itself to such an operation and the stadium’s operations staff had been working “very methodically” with the HSE to streamline the service.

“This is an unusual ask of the stadium, but we were glad to do so. Overall the feedback from the community has been very positive in nature. We value our community relations and most are buying into the greater good.”