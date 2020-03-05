Coronavirus patient worked shift in emergency department in west of Ireland

A healthcare professional in the west of Ireland is among the latest group of people to test positive for the coronavirus, The Irish Times understands.

The person worked a shift in a hospital emergency department since returning from northern Italy, it is also understood.

They were one of four people, two males and two females, who tested positive for the disease on Wednesday evening.

It is believed the group had returned from Italy for a substantial number of days before they experienced symptoms and required testing.

The processing of tracing contacts of the four people is under way, but it is likely to provide arduous given the number of people involved and their work and educational routines.

The cases, the first cluster of positive tests in the Republic, has forced the closure of three schools today as a precautionary measure.

Authorities at the three schools in the west of the country decided to close the schools following the confirmation of the four new cases of coronavirus by the Department of Health on Wednesday. Two of the schools - a primary school and a secondary school - are closed for two weeks until March 18th. The third school is closed for one day pending advice from the Health Service Executive.

Parents of children attending the national school were advised of the two-week precautionary closure on Wednesday night. In a text to parents last, management at the school said: “A child in our school has tested positive for Covid-19 and as a precaution, school is closed from tomorrow (Thursday) for 14 days. Re-opening 18th March. Public health doctors will contact you individually from tomorrow on.”

The text also stated that confirmation for the school has been cancelled as a result.

One parent of a child attending the school said: “We (parents) all got a text tonight confirming that a child in the school had been confirmed as testing positive for the virus. We really don’t know what to do now. There’s been a lot of talk on the parent’s WhatsApp group and we haven’t a clue what will happen next.” “My child is off school for the next two weeks which means I’ll have to stay at home and take time off my job. That’s going to be very very tough. I can’t really ask someone else to mind him in case he has picked it up. I don’t know what do,” she added.

Parents at the secondary school received a similar text last night and overnight, parents attending another secondary school in the same area were advised that the school would remain closed today. The text said: “(School) will remained closed Thurs 5th March pending advice from HSE re. Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases in locality. Will advise further tomorrow.”