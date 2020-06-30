Coronavirus: One more death and 11 further cases reported in the State

One new death of a patient with Covid-19 was reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) on Tuesday. This leaves the total number of deaths linked to the disease at 1,736

NPHET also reported another 11 new confirmed cases of the disease at its briefing, bringing the total number of cases to 25,473.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holoham said: “Today marks six months since the WHO first received reports of what we now know to be Covid-19.

“Since then, there have been 10 million cases and 500,000 deaths reported worldwide.

“We know more about this virus and how to limit its spread than we did six months ago. It is very important that we keep up the national effort to reduce the impact of this disease in our country.”

Meanwhile there were no further coronavirus linked deaths reported in Northern Ireland, with the toll recorded by the Department of Health remaining at 551.

There were three new cases of the virus confirmed in the North bringing the total to 5,760. -Additional Reporting PA