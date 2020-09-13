Coronavirus: One further death and 255 new cases reported across 20 counties in Ireland

A further 255 new cases of coronavirus have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) on Sunday.

There has been one further death, NPHET said in its daily statement on the virus.

The Republic has seen a total of 30,985 cases of the virus reported so far and 1,784 deaths including today’s figures.

Of today’s cases:

129 are men and 123 are women

68 per cent are under 45 years of age

34 per cent are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

69 cases have been identified as community transmission

Today’s cases include 156 in Dublin, 22 in Waterford,13 in Donegal, 11 in Wicklow, 9 in Limerick, 8 in Kildare, 5 in Clare and the remaining 31 cases are in Carlow, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wexford.

On Saturday, a further 159 new cases of coronavirus were reported and two further deaths meaning a total of 414 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded this weekend and three further deaths.

The figures prompted Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health to warn that as forty seven per cent of the cases were in Dublin City and County the capital faced a “critical moment to address the spread of the disease in the community.”

On Sunday gardaí said they were stepping up high-visibility patrols in Dublin because of rising cases and Taoiseach Micheál Martin said a new plan to be announced on Tuesday will see restrictions imposed on people in their homes across Ireland for months, as the country tries to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, an additional 87 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the North, the Northern Ireland Department of Health reported on Sunday.

On Saturday 104 further cases were reported. In total, 8,314 cases of coronavirus have been identified in the North since the pandemic began.

Northern Ireland does not update its statistics on coronavirus-related deaths at weekends. According to the department’s most recent figures, published on Friday, 568 people with the virus have so far died in Northern Ireland.