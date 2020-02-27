Coronavirus: One case confirmed in Northern Ireland

One case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

The patient is “receiving specialist care and Public Health Agency personnel are working rapidly to identify any contacts the patient had with the aim of preventing further spread”, Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency (PHA) said.

The patient travelled from Italy through the Republic and into Northern Ireland.

The sample from the patient has been sent to the UK for verification.

It has been described at this stage as a “presumptive positive test for coronavirus”.

The announcement was made at a briefing by the North’s Public Health Agency in Belfast on Thursday evening.

... more to follow