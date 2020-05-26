Coronavirus: Nursing homes used ‘painters’ overalls’ as PPE due to shortages

Nursing homes were forced to use painters’ overalls and supplies from local schools and vets as personal protective equipment (PPE) and endured delays of weeks in trying to get residents and staff tested for Covid-19, newly released correspondence shows.

Exchanges between the Department of Health and the nursing home sector, which run to hundreds of pages, highlight repeated attempts by the sector to get clarity on testing, visitor restrictions and access to PPE since the start of the pandemic.

As of Monday, 878 nursing home residents had died of Covid-19 out of a total of 1,606 people (54.5 per cent) in the State.

Nursing Homes Ireland chief executive Tadhg Daly wrote repeatedly to the HSE, department and Minister for Health Simon Harris throughout March and April seeking guidance. He warned that the situation could get “out of control”.

The group said it was receiving “constant queries” during March and in a letter sent to health officials on March 13th, Mr Daly said there were “no assurances” coming from health services.

Practical guidance

Concerns about recruitment issues in the sector were repeatedly raised and Mr Daly, in early March, said the sector was not being given adequate practical guidance on how to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission or regarding procedures to care for residents or staff that may present with symptoms.

In an effort to highlight the situation facing the sector, Nursing Homes Ireland conducted a survey of its members in April, the findings of which were forwarded to Mr Harris.

Some 44 per cent of respondents said they were waiting more than 10 days for testing. One operator commented that they were “still waiting 20 days later” for testing and another said that “one resident died while awaiting testing”. One nursing home said testing was “taking so long that it is redundant” and another said it was “simply a disaster”.

Some 12 per cent of nursing homes said they were “waiting indefinitely” for PPE supplies with one reporting that they were waiting up to four weeks. Another said they were not being given PPE unless there were confirmed cases but it was “too late then” to respond.

Homemade PPE

Some 88 per cent of the homes that responded to the survey said they had sourced PPE from a private supplier and 8 per cent said they had used homemade PPE.

Another nursing home said it was using “painters’ overalls, painters’ goggles, surgical masks that cost €1.50 each”.

“We have spent over €12,000,” it said. “We have received eye protection from local school, overalls from local vet, face masks purchased from dressmaker.”

Many staff were threatening to leave because of “empty promises” on the issue.

The release of the correspondence by the department just 90 minutes prior to Mr Daly’s appearance before the Oireactas Special Covid-19 Committee on Tuesday was sharply criticised by members of the committee.

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said it was not good enough that the committee was given so little time to consider the correspondence before the meeting and that it needed to be “much more robust” with the department and the HSE on such matters.