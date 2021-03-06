Coronavirus: Number of ICU patients falls below 100 but Taoiseach urges vigilance amid new variants

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units (ICU) has dropped below 100 for the first time in almost two months.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid described the fall, which brings ICU patients to 99 and hospitalisations to 401, as “a great sign”.

“ Further protections will happen throughout this weekend as GPs continue to vaccinate more over 80+ year olds,” Mr Reid tweeted on Saturday

However Taoiseach Micheál Martin urged vigilance as Covid-19 cases rise in a number of European countries.

Speaking in a video posted on Twitter on Saturday , the Fianna Fail leader said vaccines were working in Ireland, however new variants of the coronavirus remained a cause for concern. “The good news is the vaccines are working,” he said.

“They are reducing the impact of this virus and this can be seen in the reduced levels of infection in our nursing homes and among our frontline healthcare workers.”

Pointing to the 14 -day incidence level of Covid cases falling below 200 this week for the first time since Christmas, Mr Martin said the continued fall in numbers “brings hope”.

But he warned the health service was still “under pressure” despite numbers in hospitals and ICUs “reducing significantly”.

“There has been a steady decline in case numbers principally because the vast majority of people are adhering to the guidelines,” he said.

“However, we have to remain vigilant. The new variant doesn’t let us relax for a moment.”

Mr Martin added that cases are “now on the rise in a number of member states across the European Union”.

Over the coming days half a million doses of vaccine will have been administered in Ireland.

“The Government and the HSE are doing everything it can to secure supplies and to give those vaccines to people as quickly as possible,” Mr Martin said.

Challenging

On Friday Mr Martin admitted meeting the target of issuing 1.25 million Covid-19 vaccine doses by the end of March is proving “very challenging” as the Government considers a push for an improved system of sharing unused vaccines in the EU.

According to sources with knowledge of the situation, Ireland will be part of a group of member states likely to write to the European Commission next week, arguing for a formalised redistribution mechanism to kick in when a surplus of vaccines accumulates in a member state.

Alongside Ireland, Denmark, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are likely to be signatories to the letter, to be signed by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, sources said. The countries will likely argue such an approach would foster solidarity, and would be especially relevant where there is a risk of vaccines going out of date.

Despite the push for a formalised system to redistribute spare vaccines, Government figures dismissed the suggestion there may be any immediate dividend for the State’s supplies.

A Government spokesman said delivery dates from AstraZeneca have moved three times since Mr Martin set the target, and 23 times in total.

There is significant and ongoing concern in Government over the reliability of deliveries from AstraZeneca. Delivery figures for February were less than half of that anticipated in the Government’s plan for managing the pandemic.

The plan forecast some 190,675 doses by the end of February, but latest figures show just 86,400 were actually delivered, 104,275 fewer doses than planned.

Ireland has so far administered 8.8 doses per 100 people, placing us mid-table in the EU.

Figures distributed to Ministers suggest only about 84,000 doses will be given in the week beginning March 8th. This suggests a rapid acceleration of supply and administration would be needed to hit the end-of-March target, with just over half the 1.25 million figure only likely to be reached by mid-March.

A spokesman for Mr Donnelly said “the reality with AstraZeneca is that supplies haven’t come in as expected and this is proving to be challenging. At this point we can’t say what the out-turn will be for the month, but everything we receive, we will administer.”

On Saturday the Financial Times reported the European Union will urge the United States to permit the export of millions of doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid -19 vaccine to Europe, underlining the scramble by Brussels to bridge supply shortfalls. The EU also wants Washington to ensure the free flow of shipments of crucial vaccine ingredients needed in European production, according to the FT.