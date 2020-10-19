Coronavirus: Northern Ireland reports six further deaths, 820 new cases

There have been six further Covid-19 linked deaths in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period and 820 new cases of the virus, the Department of Health has announced.

The toll recorded by the department now stands at 621.

There have been 28,040 confirmed cases of the virus since the outbreak began, 7,056 in the last seven days.

There are currently 261 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital, with 29 in intensive care. – PA