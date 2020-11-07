Coronavirus: Northern Ireland reports 15 further deaths and 528 cases

There have been 15 further deaths related to Covid-19 and an additional 528 confirmed cases in Northern Ireland.

It brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland to 774, according to figures from the Department of Health.

There are 391 confirmed Covid-19 inpatients in the hospital system, with 53 of those in intensive care.

There are now 22 beds available in ICU, and 101 beds in the wider hospital system, officials said.

The latest figures come as people arriving into Northern Ireland from Denmark must self-isolate after the UK introduced a travel ban on the country following an outbreak of Covid-19 in mink.

A mutated form of the coronavirus in the mammals, which are widely bred for their fur, has led to a nationwide cull in Denmark and sent parts of the country into lockdown.

While the mutated strain is not believed to be more dangerous, public health officials fear it could undermine the efficacy of a future vaccine.

The UK Government announced that from 4am on Saturday, all non-British national or resident travellers who have been in or transited through Denmark in the last 14 days will be denied entry into the UK.

Any UK citizens arriving into Northern Ireland from the country since October 23 are now legally required to self-isolate for two weeks, along with all members of their household.

The inclusion of all household members in the restriction means these self-isolation rules are stricter than normal travel-related quarantine requirements.

