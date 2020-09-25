Coronavirus: North sees highest number of new cases in 24-hour period

The highest number of new Covid-19 cases has been recorded in one 24-hour period by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland.

Some 273 new infections were notified on Friday bringing the total number in the region over 10,000.

The new cases were detected from 7,410 tests, representing a 3.7 per cent positivity rate.

The latest cases are part of a 1,236 increase in the last seven days.

Testing has been significantly stepped up in the last two months.

However in early July when there were three to four new cases a day, less than 0.5 per cent of tests were positive

In the last 10 days, testing has remained steady at around 20/1000 people per week, while cases have almost doubled.

Most of the new cases in the last seven days are in Belfast (350), followed by Londonderry and Strabane (242) and Newry, Mourne and Down (160)

Hospitals and care homes

Meanwhile, the department’s dashboard indicated on Friday that 46 patients were being treated in hospital, with five in intensive care units.

There are currently 27 coronavirus outbreaks in care homes.

No further deaths were recorded by the department on Friday, with the toll in the region remaining at 577.

Earlier the chief medical officers from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland made a joint statement to advise against all but necessary travel across the bBorder.

There has been an increase in case numbers in Co Donegal with tighter coronavirus restrictions decided by the Irish Government to be imposed at midnight to remain in place until October 16th.

“Given the current number of new cases in Donegal and neighbouring areas we would appeal to everyone to avoid all but necessary travel across the border,” Dr Michael McBride and Dr Ronan Glynn said.

“It is also recommended that employers on both sides of the border make every effort to facilitate employees to work from home in so far as is possible.” – PA