Coronavirus: North at ‘tipping point’ after two further deaths

Two more people with coronavirus died in Northern Ireland over the weekend, according to the North’s Department of Health (DoH).

Both were aged 60-79 and died in hospital. It brings the total number of fatalities recorded by the department to 570.

An additional 109 cases of Covid-19 were identified in the North on Monday. In total, 6,423 cases have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the beginning of the outbreak.

First Minister Arlene Foster said the country was at a “tipping point” when it comes to the increased spread of Covid-19.

Ms Foster insisted the Executive was not “scaremongering” on the threat posed by a fresh wave of infections.

The DUP leader was responding to Assembly questions on the new localised restrictions imposed on Belfast and Ballymena and nearby postcodes.

“Let me say this to the Assembly and indeed anyone else listening – we are at a tipping point in relation to Covid-19,” she said.

“There are those who think that we are scaremongering about this issue and I just want to address that – we are not, we are not.

“We are in constant contact with our chief medical officer [Dr Michael McBride] and again today I am advised that the postcodes which we have particular concern about, that concern is very much still there.

“And I do not want to see that spreading across Northern Ireland – we have to act to stop that spreading across Northern Ireland and actually stop people in those postcode areas from spreading Covid-19.” – Additional reporting: PA