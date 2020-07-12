Coronavirus: No new deaths reported but 17 more cases confirmed

There have been no new deaths from Covid-19 reported to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), the Department of Health said on Sunday.

Another 17 cases have been confirmed, however, bringing the total number of such cases to 25,628.

The death toll from the disease in the Republic remains at 1,746.

The figures come as a leading expert on international health called for greater “teeth” to force people arriving into the State to quarantine for 14 days.

Dr Sam McConkey, associate professor and head of the department of international health and tropical medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), warned of a “public health” disaster in the United States. People arriving from there should be among those compelled to self-isolate for a fortnight, he told RTÉ Radio.

People arriving from Britain and Portugal should also be made quarantine, while “green” countries from where people could arrive without quarantining could include Greece, Norway, Finland, Denmark, New Zealand and China.

He was speaking as Taoiseach Micheál Martin advised British holidaymakers not to come here at present.

In a BBC interview earlier on Sunday, the Taoiseach said he hoped a “green list” of countries would be published by the Government on July 20th.

The Cabinet is to meet on Wednesday to discuss the issue of a green list, and also to make a final decision on whether the July 20th reopening date for pubs that do not serve food will go ahead.

Minister are first to receive input from NPHET.

From Monday face coverings will be mandatory on public transport. Passengers who fail to comply could face up to six months in prison and a fine of €2,500.