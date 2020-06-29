Coronavirus: No new deaths but Holohan warns of ‘worrying’ new trends

No new deaths of patients with Covid-19 were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) on Monday. This leaves the total number of deaths linked to the disease at 1,735.

NPHET also reported another 24 new confirmed cases of the disease at its briefing, bringing the total number of cases to 25,462.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said public health officials were beginning to see some “worrying” new trends, with the number of reported cases increasing and some new clusters.

At least six of the new cases are linked to international travel, public health officials said. Over 1.1 million new cases were reported globally last week, they pointed out.

Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical Officer, said: ““The risk of imported cases remains high. It’s important that continue to avoid all unnecessary travel at this time.”

Dr Holohan urged people, as they move around more, to use the tools that have helped suppress the virus to date, such as hand-washing, respiratory etiquette and wearing face-coverings.

Some 45 per cent of the population now say they wear face-coverings, according to research conducted for the Department of Health. It shows 53 per cent of women and 36 per cent of men saying they fear face-coverings.

Two out of three of those surveyed believe we will see a second wave of the disease, 25 per cent say more restrictions should be introduced and 31 per cent believe we are trying to return to normal too fast.

Dr Siobhán Kennelly, HSE national clinical advisor and Group Lead for Older Persons said: “Many restrictions have now been lifted and people are getting out more, including those who are over 70 or medically vulnerable.

“Socialising is important for your mental and physical wellbeing, but it’s important that you are safe while doing so. Wear a face covering, know the symptoms of COVID-19 and contact your GP straight away if you feel unwell.”

Siobhán Killeen, Dublin GAA footballer said “The aftereffects of this disease are very serious, even for those who are fit and healthy. I was in very good health, but it was a very tough battle. I, probably like many others, was naïve in thinking that my age and health would protect me from a very infectious disease.”

Meanwhile the North’s Department of Health recorded one more Covid-19 death in Northern Ireland in its daily bulletin on Monday afternoon taking the fatality total to 551.

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in the North rose by six to 5,757. So far 109,684 people have been tested in Northern Ireland for the virus.

More to follow