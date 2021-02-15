Coronavirus: No new deaths and 821 further cases reported as 4,164 more vaccines given

No new deaths of Covid-19 patients have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Monday. This leaves at 3,948 the total number of deaths in the pandemic.

Nphet also reported 821 confirmed cases of the disease, bringing to 210,402 the total number of cases in the Republic.

The 14-day incidence of the disease now stands at 272 cases per 100,000 people nationally. Monaghan has the highest county incidence, followed by Dublin.

The latest vaccination figures released on Monday show a further 4,164 doses have been administered . The figures up to Friday last show 265,237 doses have been given in total (175,238 first doses and 89,999 second doses), up from figures released yesterday up to Thursday last of 261,073 doses .

The figures come as the Government is drafting a new strategy for living with Covid-19 which will set out plans for a staggered return of construction and a slow return to schooling while maintaining a prohibition on indoor house visits and hospitality.

Sources involved in the process say that while no dates will be explicitly set out for the reopening of society and economy, increased vaccinations should allow for progress in May or June.

Industry sources believe that the hospitality sector may only begin reopening on an outdoor basis from the May bank holiday onwards with a phased reopening for indoor settings as the summer months progress, depending on the level of virus in circulation.

Mass gatherings of more than 50 people are unlikely until a large swathe of the population have been vaccinated, with the Government cautiously optimistic about this being achieved in September.

On Monday the locations of the 37 Covid-19 mass vaccination centres set to be established across the State were published by the Department of Health.

The sites chosen include places such as sports stadiums, GAA clubs, hotels, university sports centres and a golf club.

There is at least one in each of the 26 counties with five sites in Cork, four in Dublin and two in Kerry, Wicklow, Westmeath and Tipperary.

While inoculation of the first three priority groups in the rollout had taken place in care centres and hospitals, future phases will take place in these centres.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly on Monday said he was hopeful that, as supplies increase, the State will soon be able to vaccinate some 250,000 people a week.

“These centres will support the vaccination of the general population in a safe and efficient manner,” the department said.

“While currently vaccines are being administered in healthcare settings and by GPs, many people will be offered their vaccination in these centres, having self-registered online.”

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said people “can expect to see these vaccination centres ready and waiting in their county”.

“We have always said the vaccination programme would only be limited by the availability and reliability of supply in these early stages of the programme,” he said in a statement. “In the coming months supply will increase substantially and we will see these centres operating to full capacity and administering vaccines to the general population, following the Government priority list.”

Elsewhere the number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded by the North’s Department of Health has reached 2,000.

The deaths of four more people with Covid-19 were reported by the department on Monday.

A further 234 people tested positive for the virus.

In the North’s hospitals 477 people are receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 59 in intensive care.