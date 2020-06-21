Coronavirus: No new deaths and 6 more cases confirmed in the Republic

No more deaths from Covid-19 and six further cases have been confirmed in the State, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) reported on Sunday.

Northern Ireland reported no new coronavirus-related deaths and four new cases on Sunday, according to Northern Ireland’s Department of Health (DoH).

The total number of deaths, according to the DoH, remains at 545. A total of 4,870 people in Northern Ireland have tested positive for the virus.

On Saturday, the North reported no new positive cases for the first time since the outbreak began.

Northern Ireland releases two sets of data on coronavirus fatalities. The DoH figures include all deaths recorded by Health and Social Care (HSC) Trusts where there has been a positive test for coronavirus. These are mainly hospital deaths.

Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) figures, based on death registration, are released weekly. These cover deaths in all settings and include all fatalities which mention coronavirus on the death certificate, whether or not there was a positive test for Covid-19.

The most recent available data from NISRA, which covers the period until June 12th, puts the total number of deaths involving Covid-19 at 802, 48.5 per cent higher than the figure of 540 reported by the DoH in the same period.