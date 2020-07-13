Coronavirus: No new deaths and 11 further cases reported

No further cases of people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) reported on Monday . This means the figure remains at 1,746 deaths related to the disease in the Republic.

NPHET also reported a further 11 cases of the disease, bringing the total number of cases to 25, 638.

Over the past 14 days, the total number of confirmed cases notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre was 165 with a median age of 31 and three quarters of which were aged under 45. Almost half the cases were in Dublin (47 per cent) with 16 per cent in Kildare and 6 per cent in Wicklow. Twelve percent of these cases were travel related.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer nsaid; “Our research shows that 38% of the population now believe the worst of the pandemic is ahead of us. This does not have to be the case. Simple measures like hand washing, physical distancing, face coverings in appropriate settings, cough/sneeze etiquette and watching out for symptoms are the crucial elements in suppressing Covid-19.”

Rachel Kenna, Chief Nursing Officer, Department of Health, said; “Almost 1.25 million people in Ireland have downloaded the Covid App. That represents 34% of the adult population. This has already served as a support to contact tracers. If you have not done so to date, please download the app.”

Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and Integrated Care Lead, HSE; “As we see more cases and clusters emerge it is important that anyone experiencing symptoms isolates and contacts their GP. The aim is to find all cases of COVID-19 in Ireland and to isolate and contact trace them. Early reporting of symptoms and prompt testing helps us achieve this.”

It comes as new rules made wearing face coverings on public transport mandatory came into force. Members of the public are broadly complying with new rules, the National Transport Authority (NTA) has said.

Figures from the transport body show levels of compliance of between 70 and 95 per cent on buses, trains and trams with the measures, introduced to slow the spread of Covid-19.

More to follow