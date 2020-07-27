Coronavirus: No new deaths and 11 additional cases confirmed in the Republic

There were no new deaths related to Covid-19 and an additional 11 cases of the disease reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) on Monday.

There has now been a total of 1,764 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic and there have been 25,892 confirmed cases.

Over the past two weeks 9 per cent of cases related to travel, 34 per cent were close contacts of a confirmed case and 32 per cent are reported as community transmission.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer said the number of last week (124) were fewer than the week before (143).

“This demonstrates the power of individual action to change the course of Covid-19 in our country. We are each other’s best defence,” he said.

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows 86 per cent of the population now self-report to wearing face coverings.

The nationally representative sample of 1,900 people conducted on behalf of the Department of Health today reveals:

“ 70 per cent of people say they wear a face covering every time they are shopping, an increase from 37 per cent last week, with 21 per cent saying they wear a face covering most of the time while shopping

“ 91 per cent of people who use public transport say they wear a face covering every time with 2 per cent saying they wear a face most of the time

Chief nursing officer Rachel Kenna said; “While we wait for a Covid-19 vaccine there are many infectious diseases we currently vaccinate against including measles, rubella, meningitis and HPV. Immunisation programmes were paused due to COVID-19. It is important that school children complete their vaccination programmes now that it is safe to do so. ”

Consultant phychiatrist Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain said “Coming into the winter season we strongly recommend that all healthcare workers get the influenza vaccination to protect themselves, families and patients in what will be a challenging winter.”

Meanwhile the North’s Department of Health has reported no coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland for the fourteenth consecutive day, leaving the total number of confirmed pandemic fatalities there at 556. The last Covid-19-related death recorded by the department was on July 13th.

Also on Monday, the department reported 21 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of the disease in Northern Ireland to 5,912. So far 137,541 people have been tested for Covid-19 in the North.

