Coronavirus: No new Covid-19 deaths reported in State for first time since March

No new patients with Covid-19 have died, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). It is the first day since March 21st that no new deaths from the disease have been reported.

NPHET said there were 59 new cases of the disease. There is now 24,698 confirmed cases. The total number of death stands at 1,606.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar tweeted “Significant milestone today. First day with no reported #CoVid19 deaths since March 21st. This is a day of hope. We will prevail.”

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said; “The number of new cases and reported deaths over the past week indicates that we have suppressed Covid-19 as a country. It has taken strict measures to achieve this. It will take another week to see any effect on disease incidence that might arise from the easing of measures in Phase 1.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said; “According to research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health, 61 per cent of people think it likely that Ireland will experience a second wave of Covid-19.

“While NPHET continues to monitor the spread of Covid-19, both here in Ireland and internationally, ultimately it is the collective behaviours of each individual which will determine the course of this disease. The importance of regular hand washing, physical distance and cough/sneeze etiquette cannot be underestimated.”

More to follow