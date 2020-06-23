Coronavirus: No new cases in Northern Ireland as Covid-19 ‘in retreat’
One more person dies bringing the total number of fatalities in the North to 546
The North’s health minister, Robin Swann, said it was a “clear indication that Covid-19 is in retreat in Northern Ireland.” Photograph: iStock
Northern Ireland reported no new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday for the second time since mid-March.
The North’s health minister, Robin Swann, said it was a “clear indication that Covid-19 is in retreat in Northern Ireland.”
However the North’s Department of Health reported that one more person with coronavirus had died, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 546.
In total, 4,871 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland since the beginning of the outbreak.