Coronavirus: No new cases in Northern Ireland as Covid-19 ‘in retreat’

Northern Ireland reported no new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday for the second time since mid-March.

The North’s health minister, Robin Swann, said it was a “clear indication that Covid-19 is in retreat in Northern Ireland.”

However the North’s Department of Health reported that one more person with coronavirus had died, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 546.

In total, 4,871 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland since the beginning of the outbreak.