Coronavirus: No further deaths and 252 new cases reported, lowest daily figure since September

No further deaths of people with Covid-19 were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team on Monday evening. The total number of virus-related deaths in the pandemic remains at 2,022.

Nphet reported another 252 confirmed cases of the disease, bringing to 70,711 the total number of cases in the Republic. This is the lowest number of daily cases since September 27th.

Of Monday’s cases, 88 are in Dublin, 26 in Cork, 21 in Kilkenny, 16 in Louth, 16 in Mayo, with the remaining 85 cases spread across another 20 counties.

On Monday, there were 289 Covid-19 patients in hospital, including 33 in ICU. There were 11 hospitalisations in the past 24 hours. The national 14-day incidence rate now stands at 108.7 cases per 100,000 people. Donegal has the highest incidence at 227.4, followed by Louth at 211.8. Wexford has the lowest incidence, at 36.1.

It comes as the Government will make a decision on either Thursday or Friday on how to exit the six-week lockdown which is due to end on Tuesday, December 1st.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said restricting visitors to households helped reduce the spread of coronavirus and the Government must “bear that in mind” as it looks to lift Level 5 restrictions.

Mr Martin said the Government will make the decision after hearing advice from the State’s National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

The Cabinet meets on Tuesday to hear the views of Government ministers on lifting the Covid-19 restrictions before the meeting with Nphet.

“Nphet will give its advice but Government will decide how we exit Level 5,” Mr Martin said.

Vaccines

The Taoiseach said the chairman of the Government’s vaccine taskforce, Prof Brian MacCraith, had told him he hoped to have a strategy on distributing vaccines ready by December 11th.

The Taoiseach said it will require “a national effort” to “get vaccines out properly and safely” with the cooperation from various State agencies once the vaccines come through the safety approvals.

Mr Martin warned that the arrival of vaccines was “not the moment to relax” but rather it was the time “to double down” on efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.

On Monday researchers announced the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford university and AstraZeneca has shown greater than expected efficacy.

Oxford and AstraZeneca said two different dosing regimens showed different levels of efficacy in late-stage trials in Britain and Brazil.

When the vaccine was given as a half dose, followed by a full one at least one month later, efficacy was 90 per cent. When the jab was given as two full doses at least one month apart, efficacy was 62 per cent. The average efficacy was 70 per cent.

The State is in line for four million doses of the Oxford vaccine as part of an advance purchase deal with the EU, if it secures regualtory approval. The States is also in line for 3 million doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine and up to 1.6 million of the Moderna one.

Super-spreader events

Asked about the Government’s deliberations on how to exit the lockdown on December 1st, Mr Martin said it had looked at how the virus spread in August, September and October.

“Super-spreader events” such as gatherings and congregation including events with alcohol have been shown to spread of the virus, he said.

“Ultimately vigilance is key, human behaviour is key,” he said. “What has emerged the restriction of visitors to households seems to have had an impact so we need to bear that in mind as we move through December.”