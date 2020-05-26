Coronavirus: Nine more Covid-19 deaths in the State and 37 new cases reported

There have been ninefurther deaths from Covid-19 in the Republic, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET)reported on Tuesday. There have now been a total 1,615 Covid-19 related deaths in the State.

There were 36 new confirmed cases in the State, the lowest number of new cases since March 13th .There have been a total of 24,735 confirmed cases in Ireland.

Department of Health Covid 19 press briefing https://t.co/P9Q0hSPSoH — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) May 26, 2020

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer said; “ Over the past week, 30,169 tests were carried out and of these 633 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 2.1 per cent.” He said NPHET would meet on Thursday and give further consideration to broadening the case definition.

Monday was the first day since mid-March that no new deaths from the virus were reported in the State - a development that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar described as “a significant milestone.”