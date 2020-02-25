Coronavirus: NI pupils on Italy ski trips sent home from school

A number of teachers and pupils from schools in Northern Ireland have been sent home to self-quarantine after they were on recent school trips.

At least three schools have taken this action following advice from the Education Authority and the Public Health Agency in Northern Ireland.

The schools affected so far are Banbridge Academy in Co Down, Limavady Grammar School in Co Derry and Cambridge House Grammar School in Ballymena, Co Antrim.

Elma Lutton, principal of Cambridge HouseGrammar School confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that about 50 pupils and six teachers were sent home to self-quarantine for two weeks after they were on a school ski trip in northern Italy.

Ms Lutton said the school was acting on the advice of the Education Authority which in turn was being guided by the Public Health Agency.

“Working on that information the pupils and staff who were on that ski trip were sent home for 14 days of self-isolation,” she explained.

Ms Lutton stressed that it was a”precautionary” action. “Pupils were not in any of the designated quarantined towns in Italy but they were in the Lombardy region and did travel through Milan Airport,” she said.

“No symptoms of the virus have been reported by any member of staff or pupil who travelled on that trip. We will just continue to follow the advice from the relevant authorities,” she added.

A spokeswoman for Limavady Grammar School said a group of their pupils who recently returned northern Italy and also had travelled through Milan Airport.

“Following the advice of the Public Health Agency this morning all pupils and staff who travelled from Italy have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days until March 9th as a precautionary measure. This situation is fluid and may change with further advice from the Public Health Agency,” she said.

A number of schools in Britain have taken a similar approach to students who have returned from ski trips in Italy.

Cransley School in Northwich, Cheshire, is closed for the rest of the week for a “deep clean” after pupils and teachers came back from the Lombardy region.

Headteacher Richard Pollock said he was advised by the NHS to ensure those who visited the region in northern Italy last week self-isolate.

Sandbach High School in Cheshire said students and staff who visited Aprica, also in the Lombardy region, were to stay indoors and self-isolate.

However, a message on the school’s website said no-one at the school was showing any symptoms of the virus.

A third Cheshire school, Brine Leas School in Nantwich, said on Twitter it had closed its sixth form due to staff shortages.

Students from Penair School in Truro, Cornwall, were sent home on Tuesday morning after attending a ski trip.