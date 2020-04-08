Coronavirus: New Garda powers a response to ‘slippage’ on no travel rule

Gardaí were given new powers to curtail the movement of people last night due to “slippage” in terms of compliance with a requirement that people remain within 2kms of their home.

The Garda Commissioner has sent out regulations which require that people remain at their “place of residence”. Drew Harris said this means people who may have travelled to their holiday home were now required to remain within 2kms of that property.

Earlier on Wednesday it was suggested that gardaí would be able to knock on the doors of holiday homes over the Easter weekend and instruct to people to go home.

Mr Harris said this would not the case and the priority was to restrict the movement of people until Monday night and they were to remain where they are.

A decision is expected on Friday on an extension of the current coronavirus restrictions on people’s movement beyond Easter Sunday. The new Garda powers were signed into law last night due to concern that complacency was creeping in and could accelerate during a bank holiday weekend with fine weather forecast.

The new law allows that a person who refuses to comply with an instruction of a garda who is seeking to impose social distancing rules, is guilty of an offence that can lead to arrest, and a fine of €2,500 or a prison sentence of up to six months.

Rollover

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said there would be no automatic rollover of the new Garda powers. If the restrictions on people leaving their homes is extended as expected into next week, there would be “careful consideration” around whether to also extend the new Garda powers.

Mr Flanagan said it was very important gardaí had clarity around the enforcement of rules on people remaining at home and said there was also a fear that some people were becoming complacent.

Mr Flanagan described the regulations as a last resort and said it was hoped the high level of public compliance with the request that people stay within 2kms of their home would be maintained.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has told a party meeting that the public may need to be told when the restrictions introduced to deal with the coronavirus crisis will be lifted.

Mr Martin made the comments during a conference call with his senators and MEPs on Wednesday morning, which discussed the Covid-19 crisis and government formation.

‘Playing their part’

During a Government update on Covid-19 this morning, assistant secretary general at the Department of Taoiseach Liz Canavan said while the majority of people were “playing their part”, there was a need to “be fair to everyone who is making an effort.”

“If we do not stay the course, all of the sacrifices already made and all of the work you’ve put in so far, and all of the work done by our frontline workers to try and suppress this virus won’t be enough.”

Ms Canavan urged the public to abide by travel restrictions this Bank Holiday weekend.

“I know that with the long weekend approaching and the weather improving this might be difficult. You might be tempted to travel beyond the 2kms to a park or beach or to a holiday home in another part of the country. It is really important

She said while social distancing measures have made a difference, “we are not there yet.”

Ms Canavan also said the Government will move to provide certainty on the Junior and Leaving Cert exams in the coming days but she urged students to continue studying.

Health restrictions

Minister for Health Simon Harris said it was unlikely the public health restrictions would lifted at the weekend.

“If we take the foot off the pedal, the progress we’ve made would be reversed,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

Mr Harris said he did not want to see what had happened in other countries. “If we don’t make more progress we’re going to find ourselves in a difficult situation. We need to reduce the rate of growth.”

The country cannot be “normal” this Bank Holiday weekend, he warned.

“Life is unusual at the moment, the alternative is so much worse, that we cannot save the lives we want.”

‘Social sabotage’

There have been multiple claims from residents of seaside towns of people arriving at holiday homes. Co Clare doctor and former Independent TD, Michael Harty said anyone who travels to their holiday home this weekend was committing “social sabotage.”

People who don’t have symptoms can still spread the virus and have a devastating impact on others he said. “You should not travel, you could carry the virus into a community that doesn’t have it. Don’t be selfish this weekend.”

Dr Harty said visitors will be welcomed with open arms once the pandemic was over.

There have now been 210 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic. The public health emergency team also reported 345 new confirmed cases on Monday. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 5,709.