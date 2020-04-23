Coronavirus: Nearly 2,000 cases, 348 deaths confirmed in Irish nursing homes

The number of confirmed deaths from Covid-19 in community residential settings, including nursing homes, is running at more than fifty per cent of the total number in the State, according to new figures.

The 412 confirmed deaths in such settings account for 53.6 per cent of all 769 deaths, the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, told Wednesday’s briefing of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Of the deaths in community residential settings, 348, or slightly more than 45 per cent of the overall total of 769, had been residents of nursing homes.

The true figure for the number of deaths in community residential settings is likely to be even higher, the briefing heard.

In addition to the laboratory-confirmed cases, there were a further 102 “probable or suspected” Covid-related deaths in nursing homes, Dr Holohan said.

In all types of community residential settings, including nursing homes, there had been 113 “probable or suspected” Covid-related deaths, over and above those confirmed to have been caused by the virus.

Dr Holohan pointed out that of the 2,604 confirmed cases in residential home settings, of which 1,944 are in nursing homes, approximately 10 per cent of the infected residents in each category had, at some stage, been admitted for hospital treatment.

The public health authorities are trying to keep as many people suffering from the virus in their residential homes, other than when the clinical decision is made that it would be in an individual person’s advantage to be moved to hospital.

Testing programme

Dr Holohan said the figures for deaths in residential settings were notified and laboratory confirmed. The figures are as of midnight on Monday last.

Late last week the authorities announced they were launching an intensive programme of testing within residential homes, and conducting an audit of deaths in those settings.

There is concern that the numbers dying in community residential settings may be higher than official records of confirmed cases indicate.

There were 302 clusters identified in community residential settings as of midnight on Monday, of which 179 were in nursing homes. A cluster is two or more cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in residential settings was 2,604, of which 1,944 were in nursing homes.

There are more than 500 nursing homes in Ireland, with more than 28,000 residents.

International figures show that in other western countries, the percentage of all Covid-19 deaths arising in nursing homes, where the age of the residents, and type of care they require makes them very vulnerable to Covid-19, has been running at between 45 and 60 per cent.