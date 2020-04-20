Coronavirus: More than one million people now receiving state income support

More than one million people are now receiving some sort of state income support, Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty has said.

The Department issued pandemic unemplyment payments to 584,000 people on Monday. Around 50,000 people are receiving a payment for the first time.

These payments are in addition to the 212,000 people on the live register and over 46,000 employers have now registered with the Revenue Commissioners for the temporary Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme.

Speaking on Monday, Ms Doherty described the situation as something which is “unparalleled in our nation’s history”.

“Between our Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment, those on the live register and workers who are benefitting from the wage subsidy scheme, over a million people are receiving some sort of state income support - a situation unparalleled in our nation’s history.

“This is a temporary health emergency and many sectors of the economy will be able to switch back on relatively quickly once the danger has passed.

“However, some sectors will be slower than others to recover and we will also have a challenge with youth employment as many young people who could have expected to have entered a buoyant jobs market will now face a much more complex environment.

“Understanding this, my Department is already planning for the post-pandemic environment and considering the best measures to help every worker to get back into the labour force as quickly as possible.”

Personal Protective Equipment

Meanwhile, the public has been warned about businesses selling face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) online with claims it has been donated to hospitals and is up to a healthcare standard.

The issue had been flagged by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), where vendors are advertising PPE online as up to hospital standard with “no basis”, Liz Canavan, Department of Taoiseach assistant general secretary said on Monday.

“Some online traders appear to be informing consumers that the personal protective products they are selling have been donated to hospitals and other healthcare providers, in many cases it is unclear whether these donated products are suitable for healthcare settings,” she told a daily press briefing.

“When you go in to look at these products there’s a claim these are being used in hospitals or being donated to hospitals to give them some badge of quality, but there’s no basis for it,” she said.

The Government has said hardware shops should not be open to the general public during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at Monday’s press briefing, Ms Canavan said: “We want to clear up confusion which has arisen in relation to hardware stores. Under current restrictions, hardware stores should not be open to the general public.

“They are only open for emergencies and deliveries as set out in the updated retail services list as set out on gov.ie, which remains unchanged,” she said.

The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported in the Republic on Sunday both showed a slight decline on recent days. Another 39 people died from Covid-19, while there were a further 493 confirmed cases of the virus. There have now been 610 Covid-19-related deaths in the State, while the number of confirmed cases stands at 15,251.

High compliance

The senior civil servant said An Garda Síochána continued to report an “ongoing high level compliance” with current restrictions on non-essential movement.

Revenue has confirmed that a zero rate of VAT would apply to the supply of PPE to hospitals, nursing homes, and GP practices, Ms Canavan said.

This lower rate of VAT would be in place until 21 July 21st, and apply to items such as PPE, hand sanitiser, medical ventilators, and oxygen tanks.

The Government understood there was “a lot of speculation” about the potential easing of restrictions, and frustration with measures such as cocooning for the elderly, Ms Canavan said.

However, she stressed again that any changes in the level of restrictions on May 5th would depend on the behaviour of the virus.

Extensions of four months for drivers licenses and learner’s permits due to expire during the pandemic would apply from the date of expiry.

National Car Testing Service appointments due on or after March 20th had also been extended by four months, while test dates for commercial vehicles had been pushed back by three months, Ms Canavan said.

The take-up of the Government’s temporary wage subsidy scheme “continues to grow,” and to date €321 million had been paid out under the massive economic support scheme, she said.

“We are aware that there may be some situations where a one parent family recipient is no longer receiving maintenance for their child, because the other parent has lost their job due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Ms Canavan said.

Liz Canavan, Assistant Secretary to the Department of Taoiseach, during a media brieifng on coronavirus last week. Photograph: Collins

Lone parents in this situation were advised to contact their local Intreo office and the Department of Social Protection would “revise” their one parent family benefit for a 12-week period to account for the loss of maintenance, she said.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said on Sunday night he feared an air of complacency was “creeping in” in relation to Ireland’s battle against Covid-19 which has to be pushed back against.

“We are making really good progress ... but the progress is fragile. We are in a very delicate moment and it would not take much for that to be reversed,” he said.

Meanwhile, new research from King’s College London warns Ireland may have to cope with repeated waves of Covid-19 epidemics until a large enough proportion of the population is infected to provide possible herd immunity.

At best, there may be three more cycles of infection before 60 per cent of the population have the virus, regarded as sufficient to provide potential herd immunity, according to the modelling analysis led by an Irish scientist.

The president of the intensive care society of Ireland Dr Catherine Motherway warned that until a vaccine is found people are going to have to be “very careful how we live.”

Dr Motherway told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show on Monday that it was unlikely that the virus can be suppressed which reinforced the need for a vaccine and “some form of treatment.”

“Unfortunately I don’t think this will be a three-month phenomenon, I think for at least a year we will see Covid-19 in our population... and if numbers begin to rise above a level with which we can cope, then the restrictions will have to be re-imposed,” Dr Motherway said.

The Health Service Executive said on Sunday it has eliminated the backlog of people waiting for Covid-19 tests. It said 27 laboratories, including one in Germany, are now processing 10,000 test results a day.

Over the weekend, 4,000 staff and residents in nursing homes were tested as part of a heightened response by the HSE to escalating cases and deaths in the sector. The number of outbreaks or suspected outbreaks in long-term residential care facilities now stands at 248, according to the HSE.

Mr Harris will speak with his European counterparts by teleconference later on Monday to share updates on how efforts to tackle the virus are going across the European Union.