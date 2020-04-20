Coronavirus: More than 500,000 people claim €350 pandemic payment

More than 500,000 people have claimed the €350 weekly pandemic unemployment payment.

Speaking at a Government press briefing, assistant general secretary at the Department of Taoiseach Liz Canavan said 584,000 people have claimed the payment - an increase of more than 50,000 people compared to the same time last week.

Ms Cavanan also warned the public about businesses selling face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) online with claims it has been donated and used in hospitals.

The issue has been flagged by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), where vendors are advertising PPE as up to hospital standard with “no basis”, Ms Canavan said on Monday.

“Some online traders appear to be informing consumers that the personal protective products they are selling have been donated to hospitals and other healthcare providers, in many cases it is unclear whether these donated products are suitable for healthcare settings,” she said.

“When you go into look at these products there’s a claim these are buying used in hospitals or being donated to hospitals to give them some badge of quality, but there’s no basis for it.”

The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported in the Republic on Sunday both showed a slight decline on recent days. Another 39 people died from Covid-19, while there were a further 493 confirmed cases of the virus, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre said.

There have now been 610 Covid-19-related deaths in the State, while the number of confirmed cases stands at 15,251.

The Government has said hardware shops should not be open to the general public during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at Monday’s press briefing, Ms Canavan said: “We want to clear up confusion which has arisen in relation to hardware stores. Under current restrictions, hardware stores should not be open to the general public.

“They are only open for emergencies and deliveries as set out in the updated retail services list as set out on gov.ie.”

Minister for Health Simon Harris said on Sunday night he feared an air of complacency was “creeping in” in relation to Ireland’s battle against Covid-19 which has to be pushed back against.

“We are making really good progress ... but the progress is fragile. We are in a very delicate moment and it would not take much for that to be reversed,” he said.

Meanwhile, new research from King’s College London warns Ireland may have to cope with repeated waves of Covid-19 epidemics until a large enough proportion of the population is infected to provide possible herd immunity.

At best, there may be three more cycles of infection before 60 per cent of the population have the virus, regarded as sufficient to provide potential herd immunity, according to the modelling analysis led by an Irish scientist.

The Health Service Executive said on Sunday it has eliminated the backlog of people waiting for Covid-19 tests. It said 27 laboratories, including one in Germany, are now processing 10,000 test results a day.

Over the weekend, 4,000 staff and residents in nursing homes were tested as part of a heightened response by the HSE to escalating cases and deaths in the sector. The number of outbreaks or suspected outbreaks in long-term residential care facilities now stands at 248, according to the HSE.

Mr Harris will speak with his European counterparts by teleconference later on Monday to share updates on how efforts to tackle the virus are going across the European Union.