Coronavirus: More matches will be cancelled if necessary, Ross says

The Government will cancel more sporting fixtures if it is necessary to prevent the coronavirus outbreak reaching Ireland, Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross has said.

Mr Ross said that if the Department of Health, which was taking the lead on the Government’s response to the outbreak, took the view that Ireland’s Six Nations rugby match against Italy on March 7th should be called off, then his department would go along with that view.

“The IRFU [Irish Rugby Football Union] has already said that they will take advice from the Government,” Mr Ross told The Irish Times ahead of the Department of Health’s National Public Health Emergency Team recommending on Tuesday afternoon that the game be postponed.

“It is a health issue rather than a transport or sport or any other issue, but we will take whatever step is necessary,” said the Minister for Sport.

“I mean it would be terrible if we had to cancel a lot of matches but if it is necessary, we will do it.”

Minister for Health Simon Harris announced on Tuesday evening that the Ireland versus Italy rugby international in Dublin should not go ahead.

Dr Tony Holohan, the department’s chief medical officer, said the rugby match would result in a number of people travelling from an affected region and there would be a “high risk of cases being imported” from Italy where there has been an outbreak of the virus.

Italy has reported more than 300 cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths in the northern part of the country in recent days. The virus has also been exported from Italy to neighbouring countries and to Spain.

Fragile

Mr Harris will meet representatives from the IRFU on Wednesday morning after the union sought “specific reasoning” behind his decision to cancel the Ireland versus Italy game.

The minister said that his decision to call for the postponement of the match was “not taken lightly but we must act on the basis of public health advice.”

While Mr Harris said “no definitive viewpoint” had been reached by the National Public Health Emergency Team on other mass gatherings, officials plan to liaise with the organisers of larger events in the coming days, he said. An expert group is to be set up to risk assess events on public health grounds, based on internationally-accepted criteria.

Mr Ross said the cancellation would have a “bad effect” on tourism over the weekend of the rugby fixture but that there were “bigger issues which obviously have to be a priority.”

The minister said the St Patrick’s Day events and the visitors due to come to the country next month posed “a health issue again” but people were not necessarily coming from affected areas.

“I suppose if they’re coming from those areas we would be taking the same precautions but it’s difficult to know,” said Mr Ross.

“It is fragile at the moment because obviously it could get much worse, in which case we would have to take more dramatic measures.”

His department and the Department of Health were in daily contact on what should be done, he said.

“The immediate flashpoint is the Italian game. That’s the point which is worrying people,” he said.

Travel advice

The Department of Foreign Affairs is to update its travel advice following the emergency team meeting on Tuesday. Whereas existing advice on travel to affected areas had been confined to China, this will now extend to Japan, Hong Kong, Iran, South Korea and the four regions of Italy that are the subject of restrictions imposed by the Italian authorities.

Amid rising public concern over travel to Italy, particularly in relation to school ski groups that have returned recently from the north of the country, Mr Harris emphasised that there is no “blanket requirement” on people who are well and have returned from affected areas to self-isolate.

What are the symptoms?

Referring specifically to people returning from affected regions of northern Italy, Dr Holohan said GPs were equipped to assess each case and to progress to testing if necessary.

“Anyone who has been to the affected regions in northern Italy – Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna and Piedmont – in the last 14 days and has a cough, shortness of breath, breathing difficulties or fever should self-isolate and phone their GP immediately.

“Anyone who has travelled from the affected regions in northern Italy and has no symptoms should visit hse.ie for advice.”

A number of Irish citizens in Tenerife have contacted the Department of Foreign Affairs after a hotel on the island was placed under quarantine when an Italian doctor staying there tested positive for the virus.

Restrictions are in place at the H10 Adeje Palace hotel, with some 1,000 tourists staying at the complex not allowed to leave. The department said it is providing consular assistance. It said the Irish Embassy in Madrid is “closely monitoring the situation” and is in touch with the local health and tourist authorities.