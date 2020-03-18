Coronavirus: Many dental practices scale back services as virus spreads

A group representing dentists has said almost one fifth of dental practices have scaled back services in some form amid warnings that the profession is “on the brink of collapse” due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the state.

The Irish Dental Association (IDA) today released the findings of a survey of members which showed that 18 per cent of respondents have already closed practice in some form, while nearly half of respondents estimated income to their practices will fall at least 90 per cent due to the outbreak.

Dentists say they are seeing widespread cancellations of appointments, while some practitioners are unhappy with the guidance given by the Department of Health on controlling the risks associated with Covid-19.

The IDA said it is seeking a “wide-ranging package of supports” in order to survive. Fintan Hourihan, the organisation’s chief executive, said the vast majority of practitioners in Ireland “receive no support at all from the State, so are extremely exposed to this crisis. We have received notifications from dozens of practices saying they have already closed their doors, and our fear is that this number will multiply over the coming days”.

He said the IDA “has made numerous efforts to communicate this message to politicians, and we have received no clear direction whatsoever. Politicians need to wake up to the fact that the dental profession as we know it is disintegrating before our eyes due to the fact that dentists simply cannot practice under these circumstances.”

Members of the profession who spoke to The Irish Times highlighted a lack of personal protective equipment, which they say is especially needed due to the proximity between a dentist and a patient as well as aerosol equipment used during dentistry which may give rise to a higher risk.

A letter to dentists from the Chief Dental Officer, dated Monday and seen by The Irish Times, advises that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) “has advised that dental practices can remain open and there is currently no need for change in practice”. The letter advises that if a patient is showing symptoms of Covid-19, dental care should only be considered after consulting with their GP.

A Q&A document circulated along with the letter states that “currently the advice is that dental practices do not need to avoid certain procedures or close the practice”, and that “currently there is no advice to alter current dental professional practice.” It advises that aerosol devices can be used for asymptomatic patients.

It goes on to state that there is no requirement for the use of face masks when using suction or aerosol for patients who are asymptomatic.

Mr Hourihan said dentists are “frustrated with the advice given by the HPSC. They want to help all patients but particularly those in trouble and reluctantly feel compelled to alter their practice workings for the safeguarding of patients, their staff and their own health - in the majority of cases that means laying off staff.”