Coronavirus: Man had Covid-19 in Cork in late February before first confirmed Irish case

Doctors at Cork University Hospital have identified a case of Covid-19 in February that appears to predate the first known Irish case.

They say the case, involving a 43-year-old man who died after 27 days on a ventilator, represents the first known example of community transmission of the disease in the Republic.

As reported in last month’s Irish Medical Journal, the man tested positive for the virus after being tested “outside the national guidance” at the time.

He presented himself at hospital days before the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the Republic on Saturday, February 29th.

Genetic analysis later established the particular strain in his case showed “very little difference” from the original strain from China’s Hubei province and had none of the characteristic mutations found in strains then current in Bavaria or Lombardy.

It was found to be similar to three strains from the UK but to share most genetic similarity with a strain from South Korea.

However, the man had no epidemiological link to any area where the virus was prevalent at the time or any link to a confirmed case. As a result, testing was ordered which “revealed a crucially important diagnosis”, the authors say.

“For the patient in question this had implications for management, prognosis and family contact-tracing. From a hospital perspective it allowed immediate staff and patient contact-tracing and isolation to commence.”

The study says there was “a number” of cases of onward transmission from this index case, affecting staff and patients. “It had far-reaching implications on the wider epidemiology of SARS CoV-2 in Ireland as it provided evidence of community transmission in spite of only six imported cases having been reported nationally at time of diagnosis.”

The national testing algorithm was changed as a result and other community cases were identified “at short interval”.

“This informed the national response to SAR-CoV-2 which has suppressed the curve and saved countless lives nationally.”

“This case highlights the importance of clinical judgement in deciding appropriate clinical investigation and management. In an unprecedented moment in the history of modern medicine, where evidence-based guidance and high quality clinical trials are lacking, individual clinical acumen and reasoned decision-making are more important than ever.”