Coronavirus: ‘Likely but not inevitable’ that entire State will move to Level 4 restrictions

It it is “likely but not inevitable” that the State will have to go heightened Level 4 restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus, a senior Government minister has said.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said he hoped that the “enhanced Level 3” measures would have an impact on the rising levels of transmissions.

The Government announced on Wednesday night a nationwide ban on visits to homes or gardens in almost all circumstances, except for providing care to children or elderly and vulnerable people.

It has also announced that Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal will move to Level 4 of the Government’s Living with Covid plan from midnight on Thursday until November 10th.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris. Photograph: Julien Behal

Under Level 4, people should not have any visitors to their homes, the maximum number of attendees at a wedding is six, non-essential retail will close, and all non-essential workers are to work from home, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said as he announced the move. He said construction and manufacturing will remain under the right conditions.

Under the new restrictions for the 23 Level 3 counties, people will be allowed to meet in groups of up to six people from up to two households in outdoor settings away from home and garden while maintaining social distancing - including for exercise and dining. The existing exemption which allows for Club Championship games to be played behind closed doors has been removed and sports teams will be told they cannot train unless social distancing can be observed.

Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal will move to Level 4 of the Government’s Living with Covid plan from midnight on Thursday until November 10th.

There were 1,095 new cases and five further deaths reported in the State by the National Public Health Emergency (Nphet) team on Wednesday.

People must now make choices. Stop meeting up in groups, stop socialising, stop organising play dates, parties and other social activities.



People must recognise that #COVID19 is a direct threat to themselves and their families. Now is the time for each of us to act. https://t.co/82FHhhY99o — Dr Ronan Glynn (@ronan_glynn) October 14, 2020

Today, we again report a new confirmed case figure over 1,000. This situation is extremely concerning.



We each need to reduce contact with other people, so that means staying at home, working from home where possible, physical distancing & stopping discretionary socialising. https://t.co/JIs4OXFw7n — Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) October 14, 2020

This is the highest number of new confirmed cases in a day, as the previous high of 1,515 on April 10th included a large backlog from German laboratories.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast on Thursday Mr Harris said he was very worried about the rising number of Covid-19 cases, but he was not “buying into” the idea that it was inevitable the country would have to go to Level 4. “We can get over this.”

If three specific measures were followed by everybody then Level 3 could work, Mr Harris said. The measures were for people to work from home; to curtail home visits and to wear face coverings.

Mr Harris said that if it was necessary the Government would take further measures, but he hoped that following the enhanced Level 3 measures would work.

Dr Colm Henry, the chief clinical officer of the HSE, said on Newstalk Breakfast there was a surge plan in place, if necessary hospitals would curtail other activities, which can protect a surge of up to 350 critical care beds, beyond that “there would not be the same quality of service”.

He said Border was not being used as a measure, focus was on communities and some communities were “right across the Border” and transmission in the community had to be broken.

Announcing the new restrictions on Wednesday, the Taoiseach said there were “concerns regarding the full application of Level 3” including people going into the workplace, slippage in retail and personal services, and people going to each others homes.

Mr Martin said “I know how difficult this is for everyone and I understand the deep frustration people feel”.

“We are on a journey with this virus and we have come to a difficult point in that journey,” Mr Martin said. He said the numbers of infections are “just too high”.

He said data from Northern Ireland is “hugely worrying” and that discussions with Stormont would continue in the coming days.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said “We know that a lot if not most Covid transmission is happening in private homes” .

From left, Eamon Ryan, Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar at Government Buildings on Wednesday evening. Photograp: Tom Honan/Julien Behal Photography/PA

“Sometimes people associate that with house parties, but it’s not just that,” he said, saying it was family gatherings, and friends coming over for a drink or cup of coffee.”

“All those things have to stop,” he said.