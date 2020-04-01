Coronavirus: Irish death rate from Covid-19 rises to 2.4% of cases

The death rate from Covid-19 in the State has risen to 2.4 per cent, a new report shows, as the disease takes a further toll on vulnerable groups.

Of the 2,677 laboratory confirmed cases of the virus, 64 had died by last Monday, giving a case fatality rate of 2.4, according to the latest epidemiological report from the HSE.

As the report does not take account of Tuesday’s death toll of 17 patients, this rate is likely to rise in future reports. However, the overall death rate from coronavirus, which takes account of undiagnosed cases, is likely to be lower when it is eventually calculated.

A week ago, the death rate from the virus here stood at 0.6 per cent.

There have been 26 clusters identified in private households, 24 in nursing homes and 21 in hospitals, the report shows. Workplaces accounted for five clusters and pubs for two.

More than two related cases amounts to a cluster.

Co Dublin has the highest incidence of virus cases, followed by Co Westmeath. The incidence rate in Dublin is over 15 times higher than in Co Carlow and 11 times higher than in Co Wexford, the two counties with the lowest number of cases relative to population.

Over-65s account for 45.7 per cent of those hospitalised, 38.1 per cent of people admitted to ICU and 89.1 per cent of deaths.

Among the 113 people admitted to intensive care was one child in the 5-14 year age category.

The report says 647 healthcare workers have contracted the disease, three-quarters of whom had no history of foreign travel in the preceding fortnight.

The report shows 78 cases were imported from the UK, 61 from Italy and 51 from Austria.