Coronavirus: Irish citizens advised not to travel to Italy’s affected areas

Irish citizens have been advised by the Department of Foreign Affairs not to travel to areas of Italy affected by a coronavirus outbreak.

In revised travel advice issued on Monday, the department notes the increase in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Italy, and the restriction imposed by the Italian authorities in specific parts of the north of the country.

The Department says travellers, in order to ascertain whether their destination in Italy is in an affected area, should consult with their transport and accommodation providers, the regional government website of the region in question or, if they are in Italy, call 1500.

The advice follows news of four deaths in Italy and the first major travel restrictions to be imposed in Europe. Northern Italy has seen more than 50,000 people in a number of towns in the Veneto and Lombardy regions quarantined. Italian officials have cancelled sporting events, closed schools and businesses and cut short the Venice carnival.

Tourists wear protective face masks in a gondola on Sunday. Photograph: Manuel Silvestri/Reuters

Carabinieri officers stand guard outside the town of Castiglione D’Adda, which has been closed by the Italian government due to a coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

The European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) convenes an emergency meeting this afternoon.

Earlier on Monday, the Department of Health’s chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said Ireland is well prepared for the coronvirus. “We’ve been working for a number of weeks now since this began, to put in place the arrangements we have that have helped us to prepare our system to identify cases at an early stage . . . Were a case to arise, and no cases have occurred in this country as yet, measures will be put in place to stop the spread to other people.”

Dr Holohan said the Department of Health has been monitoring the international situation “very closely”.

“As part of the international community that we work with on this, specifically the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC), we’ll be monitoring and updating the advice and guidance that we give to the health services, with regard to travel advice,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

“Anybody who has travelled and is concerned, who experiences symptoms of common cold or flu like symptoms should make contact with their GP by telephone, not to attend, and to be guided from there. Anybody who has queries and concerns can contact HSELive, which is providing information on continuous basis, on 1850 24 1850

“There is still a belief that this may be possible, but what we’ve seen in Italy over the course of recent days, which is a number of specific locations where cases have arisen in people where there is no documented travel history, that gives us reason to believe that there is community transmission happening in that part of the world and for that reason the ECDC convened an extraordinary meeting this afternoon at which some of these kind of issues are going to be looked at and where I anticipate the public health advice that we’ll be giving to people in respect of Italy is likely to change.

Two women wearing a protective facemask walk across the Piazza del Duomo, in front of the Duomo, in central Milan on Monday. Photograph: Andreas Solaro/AFP via Getty Images

“Anybody who is contemplating travel to that part of the world should remain abreast of the situation,” he said.

Meanwhile two Irish citizens have arrived at a quarantine block near Liverpool in England after being evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship moored off Japan. They were among a group of 32 people - the rest of whom are British nationals - who arrived at the centre on Saturday. Four of the group have tested positive for coronavirus, according to British officials.

Across the world, the number of cases of the virus, Covid-19, has begun to mount. South Korea went on high alert after the number of infections surged over 600, with six deaths. Iran has reported 43 cases, with eight deaths. However, in China which has seen the vast majority of cases, authorities reported 648 new infections – higher than a day earlier – but only 18 were outside of Hubei province, the lowest number outside the epicentre since authorities began publishing data a month ago and locked down large parts of the country.

China has now relaxed restrictions on movements in several places. The virus has killed 2,442 people in China, which has reported 76,936 cases, and has cut growth in the world’s second-largest economy.