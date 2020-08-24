Coronavirus Ireland: 147 new cases and no further deaths reported

A further 147 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported by State health officials, with no new deaths.

Further details are expected at a briefing by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) on Monday evening, with figures being closely watched ahead of the reopening of schools.

Separately, another 10 cases of Covid-19 have been reported across Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.There have been no more deaths.

The first pupils have returned to schools across Northern Ireland since the coronavirus lockdown started in March. Some parents have expressed concerns while teachers’ unions say educators had not been given enough time to respond to rules issued earlier this month.

Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride has insisted it is safe to return. However three schools did not reopen following the detection of Covid-19 cases.

On Sunday the State’s acting chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said he knew that at times people could “feel powerless against Covid-19” but this was not the case.

“Each of us has a range of simple tools at our disposal – knowing the risks, washing our hands, not touching our faces, keeping physically distant, avoiding crowds, limiting visitors to our homes and wearing a face covering,” he said.

He added that “the most powerful tool of all remains our solidarity with one another. By encouraging each other to stick with the basic measures and by continuing to act and adapt together we can suppress the transmission of this virus once again.”

Prof Philip Nolan, chairman of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said on Sunday he did not think the Oireachtas Golf Society’s flouting of social distancing guidelines at its dinner in Clifden, Co Galway, last week hindered the public health message.

The event had “very clearly cast light” on the recommendation that adults must stop congregating in large groups, “whether it be on the sidelines of a match or in a large group in a hotel so that we don’t transmit the virus between households”, he said.

Schools reopening

Prof Nolan said he could offer “a great deal of assurance” to parents and teachers worried about schools reopening, noting that there was “very little evidence internationally that schools are a major site of transmission”. Most children contracted the virus at home, he said.

The 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 cases in Ireland fell to 25.8 per 100,000 population on Sunday, down from 27 on Friday, according to the European Centre for Disease Control.

This was higher than in Portugal (26 cases per 100,000 people), the UK (22.3) and Italy (13.3) but lower than in Spain (152.7), France (59.8), Belgium (56.2) and Sweden (36.6).

