Coronavirus: Incidence of Covid-19 in Dublin increases further

The incidence of Covid-19 in Dublin has increased further, to 95.1 cases per 100,000 of population in the past fortnight.

Dublin North West is the worst-affected part of the capital, with an incidence of 131.5, according to the latest epidemiological report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Dublin South East and Dublin North Central also recorded incidences over the 100 mark, with figures of 113.2 and 100.3 respectively.

The further rise in the spread of the virus in Dublin makes it more likely that new restrictions will be imposed on the country and that the planned re-opening of “wet” pubs next week will not go ahead there.

Dublin accounts for 1,282 of the 2,383 cases of Covid-19 notified in the past fortnight, according to the HPSC.

The national incidence now stands at 50.3 cases per 100,000 population over the 14-day period. Over the period, 64 cases have been hospitalised and three admitted to ICU. There have been five deaths.

Meanwhile,the death of one more person with Covid-19 has been reported in Northern Ireland, its Department of Health has said.

The death toll recorded by the department now stands at 571.

There have also been a further 79 new confirmed cases of the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period, bringing the total in the region to 8,502, including 563 in the last seven days.

On Monday, First Minister Arlene Foster said Northern Ireland was at a “tipping point” when it comes to the increased spread of Covid-19. Ms Foster insisted the Executive was not “scaremongering” after introducing new localised restrictions on Belfast and Ballymena and nearby postcodes. – PA