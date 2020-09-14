Coronavirus in Ireland: 208 more cases and no further deaths reported

There were 208 new cases of Covid-19 nationally including 108 in Dublin and no further deaths reported on Monday, according to figures released by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Meanwhile the period for which people with Covid-19 are required to isolate is being cut from 14 days to 10.

Under new guidelines, patients who test positive for the virus are being advised to self-isolate for “a minimum of 10 days” from the onset of symptoms. They must also go five days without fever.

Where a person with Covid-19 symptoms tests negative, they are advised to self-isolate until 48 hours after resolution of their symptoms.

New guidelines for children aged under 13 years provide for testing based on nasal swabs, rather than the current nasal/throat swabbing currently in place.

The new advice is contained in revised guidelines for GPs from the HSE and the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The change from 14 days to 10 does not apply to contacts of confirmed cases who have been tested, or to people arriving from countries other than those on the Government’s green list. These groups are still required to restrict their movements for 14 days.

Meanwhile, the latest update from the European Centre for Disease Control shows the incidence of the disease is twice that in Germany of Sweden.

Ireland is reporting a 14-day incidence of 45.4 to the ECDC, compared with 21.7 in Germany and 22.7 in Sweden.

Most countries in Europe are experiencing a rise in cases at present – with the UK reporting an incidence of 51.1 and Spain having the highest rate, at 270.7.